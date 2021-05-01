 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Armed and dangerous' | Police ask for help locating man accused of shooting 41-year-old several times
1 comment
alert top story

'Armed and dangerous' | Police ask for help locating man accused of shooting 41-year-old several times

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a suspect to a shooting Friday night.

Kevion A. Minor has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. His whereabouts are unknown. Police are considering him “armed and dangerous.”

The RPD was dispatched to the 3300 block of Hamlin Street just before 6 p.m. Friday on the report of a man who was shot multiple times.

The 41-year-old victim was inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital by Racine Fire and Rescue.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said that Minor fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement in a tan or gold Chevy Malibu or Impala.

According to the statement released by the RPD, Minor had threated to kill the entire family of a woman, and the victim in the shooting was related to that woman.

Minor has an active felony warrant through Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The Racine Police Department is asking those with information to contact the Racine Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-635-7756 or Detective Rasmussen at 262-635-7774.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him
Crime and Courts

'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him

A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.

“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News