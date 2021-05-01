'Armed and dangerous' | Police ask for help locating man accused of shooting 41-year-old several times

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a suspect to a shooting Friday night.
Kevion A. Minor has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. His whereabouts are unknown. Police are considering him “armed and dangerous.”
The RPD was dispatched to the 3300 block of Hamlin Street just before 6 p.m. Friday on the report of a man who was shot multiple times.
The 41-year-old victim was inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital by Racine Fire and Rescue.
Police said that Minor fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement in a tan or gold Chevy Malibu or Impala.
According to the statement released by the RPD, Minor had threated to kill the entire family of a woman, and the victim in the shooting was related to that woman.
Minor has an active felony warrant through Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
The Racine Police Department is asking those with information to contact the Racine Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-635-7756 or Detective Rasmussen at 262-635-7774.
IN PHOTOS: 80% Coalition holds vigil urging action to change gun legislation in Kenosha
Demonstrators hold signs during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Darryl Morin speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
A woman holds a sign during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Demonstrators hold signs during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Tyler Kelly, a student at Carthage College, speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday. “The entire Carthage community mourns. There’s one thing we need to remember. This is not normal,” he said.
Tyler Kelly, a student at Carthage College, speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Sareena Volkman, a student at Carthage College, speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Seeking change
Karen Kempinen holds a sign during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday. The coalition is seeking reform to gun laws and referenced Sunday morning’s incident at the Somers House tavern in which three men were shot dead and three others were injured. See the Kenosha News later this week for more on the recent surge of gun violence in Kenosha.
A woman holds a sign during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Liz Miller, of the Moms Demand Action, speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Pardeep Singh Kaleka, whose father died in the the Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek 2012, speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday.
Debbie Kelly, a professor at Carthage College, speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Darryl Morin speaks during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Miles Chubin, a freshman at Carthage College, talks about his experience as he watched fellow students returning to the dorms after the shooting at Somers House on Sunday.
The Rev. Jonathan Barker, left, raises his hands in prayer during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
A man holds a sign during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Demonstrators hold signs during a vigil hosted by the 80% Coalition at Alford Park North on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
