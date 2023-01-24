 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Argument about TV leads alleged battery at Racine County Jail

RACINE — A Racine County Jail inmate has been accused of breaking another inmate's ankle during an argument about what to watch on TV.

Elijah Mosley

Mosley

Elijah D. Mosley, 21, of the 200 block of Jones Street, was charged with one felony count of battery by prisoners.

According to a criminal complaint, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to the Racine County Jail at 717 Wisconsin Ave. on Jan. 19 in response to a reported assault.

Upon arrival, the deputy was told that an inmate had to be sent to the hospital for medical treatment of a broken ankle.

Surveillance video showed several inmates sitting at tables in the dayroom and Mosley standing against one of them.

Mosley and one of the men exchanged words and the two can be seen having a short struggle, during which Mosley reportedly appears to shove the man over another inmate at the table.

The deputy spoke to the man, who reportedly said he and Mosely got into an argument about what to watch on the TV, and when he turned the channel, Mosley allegedly shoved him in the back — which caused him to fall into the lockers.

The deputy also spoke to Mosley, who reportedly admitted that he got into an argument with the man.

According to the complaint, Mosley claimed that he reached up to change the channel and then the man "did that extra (expletive)." He denied touching the man.

Mosley was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

