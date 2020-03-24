Area officers to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff's Office and the Mount Pleasant Police Department have announced the ways in which they will assist in enforcing Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order, which is effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The governor’s "Safer at Home" order means residents must stay at home, leaving only for essential reasons such as to get groceries or medicine, medical care, exercise, take care of others and for certain types of work. The order includes the entire state and is mandatory.
According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement will not be randomly stopping vehicles to ask where they are going. Instead, they said law enforcement is more likely to intervene if they witness or receive reports of:
- Crowds of people gathering, especially if packed closely together or not social distancing
- Flagrant violation, such as a bar or restaurant having a room full of customers eating in
- Employees being asked to report to work in-person where the business is not supposed to be open or appropriate social distancing precautions are not taking place
"It is fine for people to be out on their way to or from essential work, to be out for necessities like going to the pharmacy or getting groceries, or to be out just taking a walk," the Sheriff's Office release said. "People gathering in groups may be asked why they are gathering, to practice better social distancing, or to go home. You should abstain from all nonessential activities."
Mount Pleasant Police Department Chief Matt Soens said that Mount Pleasant will focus on flagrant violations as well, however, Soens said "our first approach is voluntary compliance."
"Adhering to the order will save lives and it is the responsibility of everyone to do their part," the release said.
