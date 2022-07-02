Area man accused of possession of child pornography

CORRECTION: This story initially misstated the home municipality of the suspect. It is now correct.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly had multiple images of child pornography, some of which had children as young as 3-5.
Casimir E. Kielbasa, 33, of the 1500 block of Willow Road, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint:
On June 21, 2021, an investigator with the Mount Pleasant Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1500 block of Willow Road for a sexual assault alleged to have been committed by Kielbasa. Multiple electronics were seized as evidence including two HP laptops and an iPhone 6S Plus belonging to Kielbasa.
On May 3, an investigator was advised the forensic analysis of Kielbasa's electronics was complete. On one device was a video of a known child victim who was naked. On another device were Google searches for "photos of women rape victims" and "pictures of murder victims." It also showed Kielbasa visiting human trafficking sites as well as multiple pictures of child pornography, some of which contained children between the ages of 3-5.
Kielbasa was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 1, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michael Saldana
Michael Saldana, 6900 block of 27th Avenue, Kenosha, operating while intoxicated causing injury, possession of a controlled substance, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Nyje R. Siller
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nyje R. Siller, 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
John M. Ziolkowski
John M. Ziolkowski, 5000 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, battery to emergency medical care providers, disorderly conduct.
Jennifer L. Schmitt
Jennifer L. Schmitt, 1700 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Vincent E. Daniels
Vincent E. Daniels, Waukesha, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Casimir E. Kielbasa
Casimir E. Kielbasa, 1500 block of Willow Road, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Michael A. Mosley
Michael A. Mosley, 1300 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, sexual exploitation of a child, causing a child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity.