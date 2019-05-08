MOUNT PLEASANT — Local law enforcement officers participated in a training exercise Wednesday designed to prepare them for in active shooter situations.
Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Caledonia police departments, as well as South Shore, Caledonia, Racine and Raymond fire departments participated in the drill on Wednesday. The training was also held Tuesday and Thursday, when other law enforcement agencies participated. The training was held at the building which formerly housed G and R Integration, 3535 S. Oakes Road.
Law enforcement officers and rescue personnel were aided by volunteers — many of whom were graduates of Mount Pleasant's Citizens Police Academy — who acted as victims and shooters during the exercise. Just as in a real-life scenario, participants were asked to find the shooter, secure the scene and help the victims.
The three-day training was the result of around two years of planning, according to Lt. David Stroupe of the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The training was aimed at preparing area law enforcement and local rescue personnel to work together in an active shooter scenario.
