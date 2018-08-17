RACINE COUNTY — On Friday, the Racine County Sheriff Office joined hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin to combat impaired driving by kicking off the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative. The initiative will continue through Labor Day, Sept. 3.
Last year in Wisconsin, alcohol-related crashes resulted in 161 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries, according to a release issued by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative, officers will patrol in greater numbers and for longer hours to help prevent impaired drivers from killing or injuring themselves or someone else.
According to the state Department of Transportation:
- Nearly 3,800 Wisconsin law enforcement officers have been trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roadways.
- Wisconsin has 276 Drug Recognition Experts, among the most in the nation.
- There are 25 multi-jurisdictional, high-visibility OWI enforcement task forces operating throughout the year across the state.
Rather than risk an OWI arrest or crash, the Racine County Sheriff Office urges drivers to follow these common-sense suggestions:
- Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.
- If planning to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver. Never allow someone else to get behind the wheel impaired.
- Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services.
- Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons with a safe ride home. Go to www.tlw.org and click on Safe Ride.
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police and Public Safety Department announced on Friday that it will also participate in the initiative.
