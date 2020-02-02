Are 'Tougher on Crime' bills too tough?

Prince also said that one of the bills infringes on the right to face one’s accuser, a guaranteed right under the U.S. Constitution. That bill, whose co-authors include Wichgers and Wanggaard, would allow for a witness who is considered by the court to be “at risk of being intimidated” to give a deposition without ever appearing at trial.

Prince said this would deprive the accused of his or her Sixth Amendment right to be able to question a witness.

Wanggaard, a retired police officer, said that is not the case: “When you do a deposition, both sides are allowed to be there to ask the questions.”

Upcoming

“Tougher on Crime” received a hearing at the state Assembly last week and is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate this week.

Even if some of the bills were passed before the end of the current legislative session in February, there’s a good chance they would be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.

One of Evers’ campaign promises was to lower Wisconsin’s prison population by 50%. As Carr pointed out, this package would likely have the opposite effect.