Appleton man allegedly led Caledonia police on a 3-mile chase; is charged with his 4th OWI
Appleton man allegedly led Caledonia police on a 3-mile chase; is charged with his 4th OWI

CALEDONIA — An Appleton man who allegedly led police on a 3-mile chase has been charged with his 4th OWI.

Samuel V.L. Johnson, 34, has been charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and attempting to flee or elude an officer, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was on patrol on Highway 32 near Ellis Avenue when he saw a car speeding and swerving. 

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the car sped away and continued to deviate from its lane, swerving into oncoming traffic and driving in circles through a residential area. The driver threw a white substance the size of a golf ball out the window and then later threw an open alcoholic-beverage container out of the car.

Eventually the driver was pulled over after a 3-mile pursuit and was identified as Johnson. Inside the car were several empty brandy bottles. He had glassy and bloodshot eyes, refused to take sobriety tests and continued to talk over the officer. 

Johnson was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

