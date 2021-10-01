Appleton man allegedly led Caledonia police on a 3-mile chase; is charged with his 4th OWI

CALEDONIA — An Appleton man who allegedly led police on a 3-mile chase has been charged with his 4th OWI.
Samuel V.L. Johnson, 34, has been charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and attempting to flee or elude an officer, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer was on patrol on Highway 32 near Ellis Avenue when he saw a car speeding and swerving.
The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the car sped away and continued to deviate from its lane, swerving into oncoming traffic and driving in circles through a residential area. The driver threw a white substance the size of a golf ball out the window and then later threw an open alcoholic-beverage container out of the car.
Eventually the driver was pulled over after a 3-mile pursuit and was identified as Johnson. Inside the car were several empty brandy bottles. He had glassy and bloodshot eyes, refused to take sobriety tests and continued to talk over the officer.
Johnson was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 30
Today's mugshots: Sept. 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rhondell L Akins
Rhondell L Akins, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Reginald L Bratchett Jr.
Reginald L Bratchett Jr., Muskego, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), disorderly conduct.
Justin C Roddy
Justin C Roddy, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terrance Derall Boyden
Terrance Derall Boyden, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment, robbery with threat of force, felony intimidation of a witness.
Cynthia C Granados
Cynthia C Granados, Waukegan, Illinois, harboring or aiding a felon.
Quincy Hunter Jr.
Quincy Hunter Jr., 1100 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Samuel V L Johnson
Samuel V L Johnson, Appleton, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.