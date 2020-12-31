Apartment below unit that had small fire reportedly sustained $30K in water damage from sprinkler system

RACINE — A small apartment fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages has the Racine Fire Department reminding people that having renters insurance is probably a good idea.

The RPD was dispatched to 134 Main Street at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday for an automatic fire sprinkler system water flow alarm.

Firefighters from Engine 1 and Truck 1 located the problem in an apartment where a single fire sprinkler head extinguished an accidental waste basket fire in the master bathroom. A subsequent investigation determined the accidental fire was caused when someone put hot smoking material in a wastebasket filled with tissue paper.

Firefighters used tarps and other equipment to protect belongings in the apartment below from water damage.

Despite these efforts, the apartment directly below sustained an estimated $30,000 in water damage to the ceiling, walls and contents.

The apartment where the fire originated sustained approximately $5,000 in damages as a result of minimal water damage and moderate smoke damage.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.