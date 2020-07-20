Another teenager charged in North Beach shooting

RACINE — Another alleged shooter and member of the Dirty P gang has been charged in connection to the June 2 shooting at North Beach that injured five.
Kei Nari M. Wilson, 17, of the 1100 block of Main Street, was charged with five felony counts of first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, a felony count of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Wilson is the fifth person charged in the shooting. He’s the second youngest of the five.
The other four are:
- Delmarzio Neal, 23, who faces four counts of first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and a count of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
- Qyntavious Parks, 20, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, a count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent and two counts of felony bail jumping.
- Thomas Burton, 17, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
- Dashari Watson, 18, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
- The criminal complaint does not confirm that Wilson’s actions directly caused the injuries to the victims of the shooting. Multiple people were allegedly seen firing weapons at the scene.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine Police Department:
Five people were injured by gunfire at North Beach on June 2.
Officers first arrived on scene and located the victims, the oldest of whom was 20 and the youngest was 13.
One victim suffered a life-threatening shot to the chest. Another suffered a grazing shot to the head that was not life-threatening. A third person was shot in the lower back. The fourth victim was shot in the foot. The fifth victim was shot in the leg.
Prior to the shooting, a large number of young people were in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. The criminal complaint states that “all” of those young people were members of the gang Northside For Life, or NFL.
At about 7:20 p.m., three alleged members of the Dirty P gang (ages 20, 18 and 16) arrived at North Beach. One of the Dirty P members had taken his relative’s truck without permission and drove the other two to the area, according to the complaint. They parked the truck near the playground and started walking toward The Oasis.
Video shows that southeast of the truck, Wilson can be seen firing back towards the direction of the truck and the NFL shooters.
Wilson was out of bond on June 2 after having been released on bond after having been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a child. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with the conditions that he not possess any weapons and that he was not to commit any new crimes.
As of Monday morning, Wilson remained in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.
Today's mugshots: July 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marlan L Anderson
Marlan L Anderson, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics.
Francis E Arndt
Francis (aka Frances) E Arndt, 2000 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Richard Earl Butler Jr.
Richard (aka Daddy Rich) Earl Butler Jr., 6500 block of Cedarhedge Drive, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Gabriel A Carambot
Gabriel A Carambot, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, felony bail jumping.
James R Cole
James (aka Main) R Cole, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Mose C Cox
Mose (aka Cordell) C Cox, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (with a previous conviction), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Tabitha L Craft
Tabitha L Craft, 1300 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Dania L Curtis
Dania (Cadena) L Curtis, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a treatment facility).
Tia D Eggerson
Tia (aka Jonisha Brumfield) D Eggerson, 2500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
David G Foreman
David G Foreman, 6900 block of Surrey Lane, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 with resulting great bodily harm, incest.
Roger L Gardner Jr.
Roger L Gardner Jr., 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tasha M Jacobsen
Tasha M Jacobsen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Qursene NMI Jones
Qursene (aka JJ) NMI Jones, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Clint A Laycock
Clint A Laycock, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jasmine M Lee
Jasmine M Lee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to manufacture/deliver MDMA, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrin L Mack
Darrin (aka Blue) L Mack, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping.
Robert L McAlister
Robert L McAlister, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amber Marie Pfeiffer
Amber Marie Pfeiffer, 3500 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Daniel J Samplaski
Daniel J Samplaski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Ahmad H Smith
Ahmad H Smith, 800 block of Eighth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, fourth degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).
Brian V Smith
Brian (aka George Lawrence) V Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jakob R Wilhite
Jakob R Wilhite, 600 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child (filming).
Deleco M Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deleco M Williams, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Kei Nari M Wilson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kei Nari M Wilson, 1100 block of Main Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, misdemeanor bail jumping.
