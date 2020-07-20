Another teenager charged in North Beach shooting

Shooting at North Beach

Two people have been arrested following the June 2 shooting at North Beach that left five people shot. 

 Stephanie Jones

RACINE — Another alleged shooter and member of the Dirty P gang has been charged in connection to the June 2 shooting at North Beach that injured five.

Kei Nari M. Wilson, 17, of the 1100 block of Main Street, was charged with five felony counts of first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, a felony count of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Wilson is the fifth person charged in the shooting. He’s the second youngest of the five.

The other four are:

  • Delmarzio Neal, 23, who faces four counts of first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and a count of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
  • Qyntavious Parks, 20, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, a count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent and two counts of felony bail jumping.
  • Thomas Burton, 17, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
  • Dashari Watson, 18, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
  • The criminal complaint does not confirm that Wilson’s actions directly caused the injuries to the victims of the shooting. Multiple people were allegedly seen firing weapons at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine Police Department:

Five people were injured by gunfire at North Beach on June 2.

Officers first arrived on scene and located the victims, the oldest of whom was 20 and the youngest was 13.

One victim suffered a life-threatening shot to the chest. Another suffered a grazing shot to the head that was not life-threatening. A third person was shot in the lower back. The fourth victim was shot in the foot. The fifth victim was shot in the leg.

Prior to the shooting, a large number of young people were in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. The criminal complaint states that “all” of those young people were members of the gang Northside For Life, or NFL.

At about 7:20 p.m., three alleged members of the Dirty P gang (ages 20, 18 and 16) arrived at North Beach. One of the Dirty P members had taken his relative’s truck without permission and drove the other two to the area, according to the complaint. They parked the truck near the playground and started walking toward The Oasis.

Video shows that southeast of the truck, Wilson can be seen firing back towards the direction of the truck and the NFL shooters.

Wilson was out of bond on June 2 after having been released on bond after having been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a child. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with the conditions that he not possess any weapons and that he was not to commit any new crimes.

As of Monday morning, Wilson remained in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

