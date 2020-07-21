Another teen charged in North Beach shooting, total of five charged

The criminal complaint does not confirm that Wilson’s actions directly caused the injuries to the victims of the shooting. Multiple people were allegedly seen firing weapons at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine Police Department:

Five people were injured by gunfire at North Beach on June 2.

Officers first arrived on scene and located the victims, the oldest of whom was 20 and the youngest was 13.

One victim suffered a life-threatening shot to the chest. Another suffered a grazing shot to the head that was not life-threatening. A third person was shot in the lower back. The fourth victim was shot in the foot. The fifth victim was shot in the leg.

Prior to the shooting, a large number of young people were in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. The criminal complaint states that “all” of those young people were members of the gang Northside For Life, or NFL.