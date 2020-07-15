Another man, 23, charged in North Beach shooting

RACINE — Another alleged shooter has been charged in connection to the June 2 shooting at North Beach that injured five.
Delmarzio Neal, 23, of the 2500 block of Wisconsin Street, was charged with four counts of first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and a count of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Neal is the fourth man charged in the shooting. He is the oldest of the four.
The other three are:
- Qyntavious Parks, 20, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, a count of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent and two counts of felony bail jumping.
- Thomas Burton, 17, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
- Dashari Watson, 18, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
The criminal complaint does not confirm that Neal's actions directly caused the injuries to the victims of the shooting. Multiple people were allegedly seen firing weapons at the scene.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine Police Department:
Five people were injured by gunfire at North Beach on June 2.
Officers first arrived on scene and located the victims, the oldest of whom was 20 and the youngest of them being 13.
One victim suffered a life-threatening shot to the chest. Another suffered a grazing shot to the head that was not life-threatening. A third person was shot in the lower back. The fourth victim was shot in the foot. The fifth victim was shot in the leg.
Prior to the shooting, a large number of young people were in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. The criminal complaint states that “all” of those young people were members of the gang Northside For Life, or NFL.
At about 7:20 p.m., three alleged members of the Dirty P gang (ages 20, 18 and 16) arrived at North Beach. One of the Dirty P members had taken his relative’s truck without permission and drove the other two to the area, according to the complaint. They parked the truck near the playground and started walking toward The Oasis.
A video taken at the scene showed that Neal was one of the people shooting, according to police. A witness, who gave a clothing description that matched what one of the shooters was wearing, confirmed that Neal was shooting, the criminal complaint stated.
As of Wednesday morning, Neal remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.
Today's mugshots: July 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Heather M Akred
Heather M Akred, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Jesus G Arroyo
Jesus (aka Fat Boy) G Arroyo, 2700 block of Mount Pleasant, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping.
Seth William Mathiesen
Seth William Mathiesen, 11000 block of Washington Avenue, Sturtevant, third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Delmarzio J Neal
Delmarzio J Neal, 2500 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
Daniel J Samplaski
Daniel J Samplaski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Carol L Voda
Carol L Voda, 9000 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, financial transaction card (use to defraud greater than $10,000), financial transaction card (fraudulent use greater than $10,000), theft of movable property (special facts).
David H Bonnes
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David H Bonnes, Bristol, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Shooting at North Beach
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.