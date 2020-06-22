Another man, 20, charged in North Beach shooting

RACINE — Another alleged member of the Northside For Life gang has been charged in connection to the June 2 shooting at North Beach that injured five.
Qyntavious Parks, 20, of the 600 block of Hagerer Street, was charged with five counts of first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, a count of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent and two counts of felony bail jumping.
The criminal complaint does not confirm that Parks's actions directly caused the injuries to the victims of the shooting. Multiple people were allegedly seen firing weapons at the scene.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine Police Department:
Five people were injured by gunfire at North Beach on June 2.
Officers first arrived on scene and located the victims:
- One victim suffered a life-threatening shot to the chest.
- Another suffered a grazing shot to the head that was not life-threatening.
- A third person was shot in the lower back.
- The fourth victim was shot in the foot.
- The fifth victim was shot in the leg.
The oldest victim was 20 years old. The youngest victim was 13. Authorities have not disclosed specific ages for each victim.
Prior to the shooting, a large number of young people were in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. The criminal complaint states that “all” of those young people were members of the gang Northside For Life, or NFL.
At about 7:20 p.m., three alleged members of the Dirty P gang (ages 20, 18 and 16) arrived at North Beach. One of the Dirty P members had taken his relative’s truck without permission and drove the other two to the area, according to the complaint. They parked the truck near the playground and started walking toward The Oasis.
Parks was an adjudicated delinquent of armed robbery on Feb. 16, 2016, online court records show. He was also out on bond after being convicted of fleeing and eluding police, first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 200 grams of THC on Feb. 4 with the condition that he commits no new crimes and doesn't possess any weapons.
As of Monday morning, Parks remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond. He has a status conference set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.
Two Racine teenagers, who police say are members of north side gang, charged in North Beach shooting
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, the June 2 altercation at North Beach that left five people shot appears to have been ignited by tensions between the gangs Northside For Life and Dirty P.
Today's mugshots: June 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Koy Allen Brixius
Koy Allen Brixius, Kansasville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Corey M Carr
Corey M Carr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance.
Ricky Grant
Ricky Grant, 900 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Kimberly L Kearney
Kimberly L Kearney, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, concealing stolen property.
Joshua D Kosterman
Joshua D Kosterman, 3500 block of Daisy La, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
David J Marshall Jr.
David J Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
Qyntavious D Parks
Qyntavious D Parks, 600 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping.
Reginald A Stephenson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Reginald A Stephenson, 1400 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon.
Tarale D Stills Jr.
Tarale D Stills Jr., 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon.
John E Vanhara
John E Vanhara, 3800 block of Contessa Court, Sturtevant, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Trevon J Bunck
Trevon J Bunck, 600 block South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer.
Jasmine E Canady
Jasmine E Canady, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property.
Michael Lee Cunningham
Michael Lee Cunningham, 1700 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Marco Antonio De Leon
Marco Antonio De Leon, 3600 block of Pierce Boulevard, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Robert D Hadlock
Robert D Hadlock, 100 block of 10th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Lee T Hathaway
Lee T Hathaway, 1600 block of Richard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Joshua J Miller
Joshua J Miller, 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Demetrius M Mitchell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Demetrius M Mitchell, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.
Clinton J Moore
Clinton J Moore, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christian S Nicholson
Christian S Nicholson, Chicago, Illinois, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon).
Michael D Stoner
Michael D Stoner, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Demecko Whitehead
Demecko Whitehead, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jamal S Williams
Jamal S Williams, 2500 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
