Another man, 20, charged in North Beach shooting

Prior to the shooting, a large number of young people were in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. The criminal complaint states that “all” of those young people were members of the gang Northside For Life, or NFL.

At about 7:20 p.m., three alleged members of the Dirty P gang (ages 20, 18 and 16) arrived at North Beach. One of the Dirty P members had taken his relative’s truck without permission and drove the other two to the area, according to the complaint. They parked the truck near the playground and started walking toward The Oasis.

Parks was an adjudicated delinquent of armed robbery on Feb. 16, 2016, online court records show. He was also out on bond after being convicted of fleeing and eluding police, first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 200 grams of THC on Feb. 4 with the condition that he commits no new crimes and doesn't possess any weapons.

As of Monday morning, Parks remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond. He has a status conference set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

