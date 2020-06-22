Another man, 20, charged in North Beach shooting
RACINE — Another alleged member of the Northside For Life gang has been charged in connection to the June 2 shooting at North Beach that injured five.

Qyntavious Parks, 20, of the 600 block of Hagerer Street, was charged with five counts of first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, a count of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent and two counts of felony bail jumping.

The criminal complaint does not confirm that Parks's actions directly caused the injuries to the victims of the shooting. Multiple people were allegedly seen firing weapons at the scene. 

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine Police Department:

Five people were injured by gunfire at North Beach on June 2. 

Officers first arrived on scene and located the victims:

  • One victim suffered a life-threatening shot to the chest.
  • Another suffered a grazing shot to the head that was not life-threatening.
  • A third person was shot in the lower back.
  • The fourth victim was shot in the foot.
  • The fifth victim was shot in the leg.

The oldest victim was 20 years old. The youngest victim was 13. Authorities have not disclosed specific ages for each victim.

Prior to the shooting, a large number of young people were in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. The criminal complaint states that “all” of those young people were members of the gang Northside For Life, or NFL.

At about 7:20 p.m., three alleged members of the Dirty P gang (ages 20, 18 and 16) arrived at North Beach. One of the Dirty P members had taken his relative’s truck without permission and drove the other two to the area, according to the complaint. They parked the truck near the playground and started walking toward The Oasis.

Parks was an adjudicated delinquent of armed robbery on Feb. 16, 2016, online court records show. He was also out on bond after being convicted of fleeing and eluding police, first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 200 grams of THC on Feb. 4 with the condition that he commits no new crimes and doesn't possess any weapons.

As of Monday morning, Parks remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond. He has a status conference set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

