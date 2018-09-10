MOUNT PLEASANT — Police responded Monday morning to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the 2800 block of North Green Bay Road, at the southwest edge of Batten International Airport, not far from Rapids Drive.
Two people — a father and female child — were taken to the hospital, although their injuries were not thought to be serious and they were able to walk after the crash.
Juley Kennedy, whose property the Pontiac Aztek rolled over on, said this was the third crash she knew of on that curve in the last six or seven weeks.
She moved to the area in 2015 and in the first weekend there in January 2015, about nine vehicles crashed in front of her house, she recalls. Granted that was a snow storm, but on many other occasions, like Monday, there is no snow yet people still crash there.
Crashes don't just happen on her side of the road. Over the years, dozens of cars have crashed into the fence surrounding the airport on the curve.
"People drive very fast," Kennedy said.
When she heard the crash Monday, she thought, "Oh, not again." Still, she was thankful no one was seriously injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This corner is great, it weeds out a lot of the drinks and wreckless drivers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.