"Oh, not again."
Emergency personnel respond Monday morning to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the 2800 block of North Green Bay Road. 

 STEPHANIE JONES

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police responded Monday morning to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the 2800 block of North Green Bay Road, at the southwest edge of Batten International Airport, not far from Rapids Drive.

Two people — a father and female child — were taken to the hospital, although their injuries were not thought to be serious, and they were able to walk after the crash.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m.

Juley Kennedy, whose property the Pontiac Aztek rolled over on, said this was the third crash she knew of on that curve in the last two months.

Kennedy moved to the area in 2015. In the first weekend there in January 2015, about nine vehicles crashed in front of her house, she recalls. That was during a snowstorm, but on many other occasions, like Monday, there was no snow, but people still crash there, she said.

Crashes don’t just happen on Kennedy’s side of the road. Over the years, dozens of cars have crashed into the fence surrounding the airport at the curve.

“People drive very fast,” Kennedy said.

When Kennedy heard the crash Monday, she thought, “Oh, not again,” but she was thankful no one was seriously injured.

