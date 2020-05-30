Animal hoarding incident sees 33 dogs removed from Melvin Ave. residence

“In my experience with the Humane Society, in almost all hoarding cases that we’ve dealt with it’s never the person themselves that comes forward for help—it’s a family member, a neighbor, a colleague or co-worker who is concerned about the person’s health and mental health,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons why it’s so important that if you do suspect that somebody is hoarding that you do reach out for help, because they are not going to reach out on their own. In these cases, of course the animals need help and intervention, but so does the person. Wherever there is animal suffering, there is human suffering. This is classified as a mental illness and the person often needs supportive resources as well.”