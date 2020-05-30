Animal hoarding incident sees 33 dogs removed from Melvin Ave. residence

RACINE — A large-scale animal rescue operation over Memorial Day Weekend saw city Community Service Officers remove 33 Yorkshire Terriers, two deceased, from a single residence in the 1000 block of Melvin Avenue. The rescued canines were brought to the Racine Campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society, 8900 16th St., Mount Pleasant.
Sgt. Chad Melby, public information officer for the Racine Police Department, confirmed that on Sunday, Racine Police responded to a residence regarding a dispute in the 1000 block of Melvin Avenue.
“From there, officers discovered an animal hoarding case. The Health Department, along with Community Service Officers, responded to assist. Officers removed 33 small breed dogs from the residence, which were transported to the Humane Society.”
As of Friday, Melby said no criminal charges had been filed in the animal hoarding incident.
Melby said two CSOs responded to the animal hoarding incident, noting “the original call for service to the police had nothing to do with the dogs.”
Angela Speed, vice president of communications for the five-campus Wisconsin Humane Society, said the 33 dogs brought to the shelter on late Sunday afternoon were all Yorkshire terriers, ranging in age “from just a few weeks to about eight years old.”
Two puppies brought in were deceased.
“The cause of death is unknown but there are no signs of abuse or trauma,” Speed said.
Speed said the 31 live Yorkies processed through intake were “in general in acceptable health,” noting that while “a handful of the dogs had matted fur and a few others had otitis (ear infections) … there was no widespread illness among the group.”
“They’re cute as the dickens and really sweet little dogs,” she noted. “They will find placement really quickly.”
Breed said the owner of the dogs surrendered the custody of 28 dogs to the Wisconsin Humane Society, “thereby giving the Wisconsin Humane Society ownership of them.”
“Per the City of Racine’s regulations, residents are permitted to have three dogs,” she explained. “Thus, after the law enforcement holds were lifted, the owner was permitted to redeem three of the dogs.”
New shelter up to mass rescue challenge
Sunday’s large scale animal rescue incident was the first such intake for the Wisconsin Human Society since moving into its new 16,000-square-foot shelter on March 17. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the facility is only open for emergency stray intakes and surrenders, with staff on-site daily to take care of animals.
“We’re so thankful we were in our new facility so we could accommodate all these animals,” Speed said. “We had more than enough kennels to accommodate this group … As of today (May 29) the vast majority of them are in foster homes ranging from Racine all the way up to Green Bay.”
The five Yorkies that remained on-site as of Friday at the Society’s Racine Campus shelter were currently awaiting foster pickup.
Because of COVID-19, Speed said the Society has been “focused on getting animals out of the shelters and into foster homes” to limit the number of staff that are needed on-site in its buildings at any given time.
“Most of our adoptions have actually been what we call ‘foster-facilitated adoptions,’ in which foster parents are connecting with their friends, family, neighbors and networks in finding placement directly from the foster home, and that’s what we expect for the majority if not all of these dogs. A few have already been adopted.”
For more information, contact the Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine County at 262-554-6699.
Understanding animal hoarding
The May 24 animal hoarding incident on Melvin Avenue comes a few months after a Racine County animal hoarding incident in which 158 cats, 20% of them deceased, were removed from a single residence over the course of 10 days in late February and early March. That incident ranks as the largest single animal rescue and removal operation in Wisconsin Humane Society history.
“Unfortunately, we have had quite a few large hoarding situations,” Speed said. “Animal hoarding is defined as the inability to provide proper standards of care to your animals. In most hoarding cases that we see … the animals are not receiving proper care because of the sheer number of animals … most of the time, the hoarding cases that we deal with are situations that started with good intentions and spiraled out of control. Oftentimes the owner doesn’t realize how many animals they actually have.”
Speed encourages citizens to reach out to appropriate parties—local law enforcement, animal welfare organizations, health departments, or mental health agencies—if they suspect cases of animal hoarding.
“In my experience with the Humane Society, in almost all hoarding cases that we’ve dealt with it’s never the person themselves that comes forward for help—it’s a family member, a neighbor, a colleague or co-worker who is concerned about the person’s health and mental health,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons why it’s so important that if you do suspect that somebody is hoarding that you do reach out for help, because they are not going to reach out on their own. In these cases, of course the animals need help and intervention, but so does the person. Wherever there is animal suffering, there is human suffering. This is classified as a mental illness and the person often needs supportive resources as well.”
