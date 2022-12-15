An invisible war and orders from God to kill antichrist: Delusions led to homicide, doctors testify

RACINE — When Andre Sandoval, 21, walked into the salon on Aug. 28, 2021 to get a haircut from his regular barber, Tamir Williams, 35, he could not know he was about to have a fatal encounter with someone whose mental health may have been seriously deteriorating for months, even years.

Following the shooting death of Sandoval in the parking lot of Angel’s Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, police initially said Williams shot Sandoval because the young man had refused to pay for his haircut.

But the truth was more complicated.

Williams told psychologists he had been touched by Satan two to three years before, and that was how he knew there was a God. He had been chosen by God to fight the religious war that was occurring in the unseen world.

For six months he had been preparing to take action on the command of God, with whom he communicated, he told psychologists. For that reason, he purchased a gun that he always carried with him in his book bag.

When Sandoval walked into the salon for his appointment, Williams claimed to have felt his power draining, and suspected his client of being possessed by an evil entity.

He claimed he asked Sandoval twice, “Was that you or was that Satan?” After the haircut, Sandoval asked Williams: what that was about, this talk of demons?

According to psychologists, Williams took this as a challenge. He replied with comments like, “You’re going to come at me? You’re going to challenge me? You’re being suicidal.”

After that, Sandoval tried to leave and get away from Williams — without paying. In that moment, Williams said, he felt he had the person he had been waiting for, the antichrist, even though Sandoval was a beloved and active volunteer in Racine’s Catholic community.

He asked twice if Sandoval was going to pay, but Sandoval fled.

Williams retrieved his book bag, took out the gun he always carried as part of his preparation for the religious war to come, and followed Sandoval outside. In the parking lot, Williams asked Sandoval three more times if he was going to pay, according to psychologists.

According to Williams, he wanted to give Sandoval every chance to pay. When he didn’t, Williams shot Sandoval four times — the last shot into his head to ensure he was dead.

And then he waited. According to psychologists, he was not sure what would happen next.

He thought angels might come to help him. He thought he would be rewarded by God, and the demons would stop haunting him. He thought the world might end.

At the Racine County Jail, he repeatedly told investigators, “I’m so confused right now.”

Atypical trial

The trial to determine whether Williams is not guilty of murder by reason of mental defect began Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

The defense chose to forgo a jury trial. Judge Robert Repischak will determine whether the defendant can mentally be held responsible for the homicide.

Two separate psychologists have diagnosed Williams with schizoaffective disorder on the bipolar spectrum.

Schizoaffective disorder symptoms vary from patient to patient, but generally those who suffer from the illness may have hallucinations, delusions, and some symptoms of thought disorder.

Those with the bipolar type may also show symptoms of mania or depression.

Dr. Jenna Niess, who conducted a forensic mental health evaluation on Williams, said the defendant absolutely did not believe it was wrong to kill the antichrist; he believed had been ordered by God to do so.

Niess was appointed by the court and testified over the course of two days, for approximately 11 hours in total.

During her testimony, she said not only was it her professional opinion that Williams was not guilty by reasons of mental defect, but he was not even competent to stand trial — despite a competency clearance from Mendota Mental Health Institute.

Niess has conducted approximately 330 NGIs (not guilty by reason of mental defect) examinations. Of those, only 20% have been found to be truly not mentally culpable for their actions.

Dr. Melissa Westendorf supplied a second opinion for the defense and conducted a forensic mental health evaluation.

It was also her professional opinion that Williams was not guilty by reason of mental defect.

The trial, which did not conclude Thursday, is to determine if a mental defect hindered his ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions and led to an inability to conform his behavior to a legal standard.

Hidden horrors

Both doctors testified to Williams’ deteriorating mental health. He had become estranged from his family, had difficulty holding a job and kept primarily to himself. To others, he appeared angry.

Working at Angel’s Salon as a barber was good for Williams, Niess explained, because he could put in his earbuds and listen to music while he cut hair.

There were two things in the world Williams really liked: music and cutting hair.

She explained the earbuds allowed Williams to keep the voices at bay while he worked and further allowed him to avoid having to have conversations with anyone, which are common actions for people living with hallucinations and delusions.

Williams believed he had been chosen by God to see the war in the unseen world and others could not possibly understand him.

Because he was so high-functioning, he basically flew under the radar. He hid his symptoms, did not to talk about his delusions with others and had a basic understanding of what was socially acceptable.

Neiss called this “quietly psychotic.”

Not everyone who suffers from a mental disease does so in an obvious way; few rant on a street corner to nobody.

She said those suffering with this level of mental disease who are high-functioning do not share what they are experiencing and socially withdraw to prevent others from discovering what the sufferer of the disease would see as their truth that others could not understand because they were not chosen.

Earlier signs

There was an early sign of the violence to come.

His delusions and hallucinations led him to believe he was tasked by God to kill the antichrist.

According to testimony, Williams would randomly challenge complete strangers and aggressively demand to know if they were a demon or the antichrist.

If people appeared confused, he assumed they were not a demon, word curse at them and move on.

On one such occasion in January 2021, however, he punched a random stranger just walking down the street, believing the person to be a demon.

Due to that attack, Williams was under a court injunction that prohibited him from possessing a firearm, but it did not prevent him from purchasing a firearm. He bought one shortly after the injunction was filed.

One of the difficulties with recognizing that a person is struggling with a mental disease centered on religion is that the sufferer may make comments that seem pretty normal for a religious person to say.

When Williams’ mom called the Racine County Jail to talk to her son after his arrest, she said, “I have talked to God…”

A lot of religious people talk to God and feel that He communicates with them.

If someone were to say, “God has a plan for me,” it might not seem all that strange of a comment as many people believe this. However, when Williams told investigators, “God has a plan for me,” he was apparently talking about his place in the invisible warfare occurring in his invisible world.

Neiss explained that when psychologists interview people whose delusions and hallucinations are centered on religion, they look for elements that are outside that church’s mainstream beliefs.

Williams, for example, believed he had been chosen by God for the war in the unseen world, far belief outside of any mainstream religion.

