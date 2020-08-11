An Illinois man allegedly drove drunk to a wedding with a child in the car

RACINE — A Kankakee, Ill., man allegedly was driving drunk to a wedding with a child and glass smoking pipe stashed in the car.
Scott R. McQueen, 39, is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, a deputy was patrolling northbound on Interstate 94 when his radar alerted him of a vehicle travelling 107 mph in a 70 mph zone. The officer conducted a traffic stop.
The deputy observed six occupants in the vehicle, one of whom was 10 years-old. The deputy spoke with McQueen and noted a heavy odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. According to the deputy’s report, McQueen appeared very lackadaisical with slow speech. His eyes appeared bloodshot and glossy. Two passengers in the backseat also appeared highly intoxicated. McQueen advised they were heading to a wedding in Milwaukee.
The officer asked McQueen to step out of the vehicle and to complete standardized field sobriety tests. McQueen provided a breathalyzer test, which returned with a result of 0.118 blood-alcohol content. The legal limit is .08.
McQueen’s vehicle was searched and the deputy reported finding a plastic cup with ice and intoxicants in the center console as well as a glass pipe with burn marks and an aluminum pipe with scouring pad on the inside.
The deputy recognized the pipe as the kind often used to consume cocaine. McQueen advised the deputy that all of the paraphernalia was his.
A status conference for McQueen is set for Nov. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Tuesday at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Steven Joe Allen
Steven Joe Allen, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Pheanjay J Bean
Pheanjay (aka Pheanjau Bean-Jones) J Bean, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug traffic place.
Desiree G Bell
Desiree G Bell, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cassondra L Britton
Cassondra L Britton, 500 block of Randolph Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jason M Erickson
Jason M Erickson, 8000 block of Ford Drive, Burlington, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Qursene NMI Jones
Qursene (aka JJ) NMI Jones, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sam S Knuth
Sam S Knuth, Franksville, Wisconsin, entry into a locked vehicle, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Scott R McQueen
Scott (aka Mohammed Lateef Shariff) R McQueen, Kankakee, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laterrion T Nelson
Laterrion T Nelson, 1400 block of Geneva Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Aerian G Ouska-Tomczewski
Aerian G Ouska-Tomczewski, Delavan, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Kiron D Price
Kiron D Price, 300 block of South Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob A Sawisky
Jacob (aka Jay) A Sawisky, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
David A Schroeder
David A Schroeder, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John P Vanwaard
John P Vanwaard, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary M Ward
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mary M Ward, 600 block West Lawn Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jerry L Fordham Jr
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jerry (aka Bankroll Freshh) L Fordham Jr, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Zachary R Abbott
Zachary R Abbott, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
David Charles Conley
David (aka Junior) Charles Conley, 1000 block of Prospect Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal trespass (use of a dangerous weapon).
Rolando Villarreal
Rolando Villarreal, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor theft (false representation), obstructing an officer.
Santiana A Ramirez
Santiana A Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Kavon A Bailey
Kavon A Bailey, 1100 block Lockwood Avenue, Racine, felony criminal damage to property, arson building, burglary of building dwelling.
