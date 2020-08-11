You have permission to edit this article.
An Illinois man allegedly drove drunk to a wedding with a child in the car
I-94 Enforcement

RACINE — A Kankakee, Ill., man allegedly was driving drunk to a wedding with a child and glass smoking pipe stashed in the car.

Scott R. McQueen, 39, is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, a deputy was patrolling northbound on Interstate 94 when his radar alerted him of a vehicle travelling 107 mph in a 70 mph zone. The officer conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy observed six occupants in the vehicle, one of whom was 10 years-old. The deputy spoke with McQueen and noted a heavy odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. According to the deputy’s report, McQueen appeared very lackadaisical with slow speech. His eyes appeared bloodshot and glossy. Two passengers in the backseat also appeared highly intoxicated. McQueen advised they were heading to a wedding in Milwaukee.

Scott McQueen

McQueen

The officer asked McQueen to step out of the vehicle and to complete standardized field sobriety tests. McQueen provided a breathalyzer test, which returned with a result of 0.118 blood-alcohol content. The legal limit is .08.

McQueen’s vehicle was searched and the deputy reported finding a plastic cup with ice and intoxicants in the center console as well as a glass pipe with burn marks and an aluminum pipe with scouring pad on the inside.

The deputy recognized the pipe as the kind often used to consume cocaine. McQueen advised the deputy that all of the paraphernalia was his.

A status conference for McQueen is set for Nov. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Tuesday at the County Jail.

