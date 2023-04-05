RACINE — An Amazon employee has been accused of fraudulently using Amazon fuel cards.

Jario E. Reyes Palencia, 43, of the 3600 block of South 22nd Street, Milwaukee, was charged with a felony count of theft in a business setting between $5,000-$10,000.

According to a criminal complaint, in March investigators spoke with an Amazon employee about fraudulent use of Amazon fuel cards between December and February.

The employee reportedly said that workers had permission to use Amazon’s fuel cards for company delivery trucks, but not for personal use.

The complaint said an investigator learned that Palencia allegedly had used the cards to get gas at three different locations totaling $6,556.64.

Palencia reportedly admitted that he began to use the fuel card for his personal use about seven months earlier, and that he obtained other employee’s PINs to conduct the scheme.

Palencia was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

