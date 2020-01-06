Almost 3 years after girl told teacher about sexual assault, man appears in court for first time

RACINE — A 36-year-old Racine man appeared in court for the first time Monday, nearly three years after a child told a teacher that the man had assaulted her and 15 months after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bobby Dean Blade Jr., 36, of the 500 block of 14th Street, has been charged with eight felonies: two counts of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm; two counts of child enticement; one count of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16; and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16.

According to a criminal complaint:

Reports of assaults, all of them against minors, committed by Blade date back to summer 2016.

A girl Blade allegedly raped multiple times reported the assaults to a teacher in January 2017.

Blade had previously told the girl that “no one would believe her because she is a child and he is an adult,” according to the Racine Police Department’s report. He had also allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a boy after beating him repeatedly, police said.

A warrant for Blade’s arrest was issued on Oct. 5, 2018, but he wasn’t listed to be in custody until Monday, according to online court records.