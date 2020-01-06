Almost 3 years after girl told teacher about sexual assault, man appears in court for first time

RACINE — A 36-year-old Racine man appeared in court for the first time Monday, nearly three years after a child told a teacher that the man had assaulted her and 15 months after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Bobby Dean Blade Jr., 36, of the 500 block of 14th Street, has been charged with eight felonies: two counts of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm; two counts of child enticement; one count of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16; and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16.
According to a criminal complaint:
Reports of assaults, all of them against minors, committed by Blade date back to summer 2016.
A girl Blade allegedly raped multiple times reported the assaults to a teacher in January 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
Blade had previously told the girl that “no one would believe her because she is a child and he is an adult,” according to the Racine Police Department’s report. He had also allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a boy after beating him repeatedly, police said.
A warrant for Blade’s arrest was issued on Oct. 5, 2018, but he wasn’t listed to be in custody until Monday, according to online court records.
At his initial appearance on Monday, Blade was ordered held on a $50,000 cash bond and ordered to have no contact with the victims and their families.
He is next scheduled to appear in court, at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., on Jan. 15.
Stephen J Thurmond
Stephen J Thurmond, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jerome J Jackson
Jerome J Jackson, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Mark W Monson
Mark W Monson, 2500 block of Wexford Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Vanessa E Johnson
Vanessa E Johnson, 2500 block of Ashland Avenue, Racine, operating motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Henry L Janes III
Henry L Janes III, 4900 block of High Meadows Terrace, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked.