MOUNT PLEASANT — A Chicago man and Hazel Crest, Illinois, woman are facing charges in Racine County after they allegedly used a fraudulent Menards account to buy more than $2,500 worth of items.
Kywon R. Branson, 44, of Chicago, and Cavetta L. Spencer, 39, of Hazel Crest, are charged with felony counts of personal ID theft as a party to a crime and retail theft as a party to a crime.
According to the criminal complaint:
Spencer and Branson used someone else’s name to purchase $2,526.27 worth of items on Feb. 13 from Menards, 3101 S. Oakes Road. The two then loaded the items into a U-Haul and drove away.
Spencer and Branson reportedly set up the false Menards account at a location in Hammond, Indiana, using stolen personal information that Branson purchased.
Spencer allegedly admitted to using stolen information to make the purchase and set up the account.
Branson has been placed on a $1,000 payment plan in Racine County Circuit Court, records show. He is next scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance on Oct. 10.
Spencer failed to appear at her first court date, and an arrest warrant was issued for her on Sept. 5, records show.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gregory L. Battle
Gregory L. Battle, Waukegan, Ill., felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Jessica J. Hughes
Jessica J. Hughes, 1700 block of Shoop Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Brett P. Kaydo
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brett P. Kaydo, 4600 block of Bluffside Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Julian I. McWhorter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Julian I. McWhorter, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, substantial battery.
Scott A. Meddy
Scott A. Meddy, 1100 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Douglass H. Potter
Douglass H. Potter (a.k.a. Swessweiser), 8800 block of Maple Drive, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christopher A. Williams
Christopher A. Williams, 1600 block of North Main Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
Russell W. Wright
Russell W. Wright, Milwaukee, felony retail theft )intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Kyle J. Fleming
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kyle J. Fleming, 3500 block of Olympia Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Nicole S. Gossett
Nicole S. Gossett, 5200 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angel E. Martinez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Angel E. Martinez, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
