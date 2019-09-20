{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Chicago man and Hazel Crest, Illinois, woman are facing charges in Racine County after they allegedly used a fraudulent Menards account to buy more than $2,500 worth of items.

Kywon R. Branson, 44, of Chicago, and Cavetta L. Spencer, 39, of Hazel Crest, are charged with felony counts of personal ID theft as a party to a crime and retail theft as a party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint:

Spencer and Branson used someone else’s name to purchase $2,526.27 worth of items on Feb. 13 from Menards, 3101 S. Oakes Road. The two then loaded the items into a U-Haul and drove away.

Spencer and Branson reportedly set up the false Menards account at a location in Hammond, Indiana, using stolen personal information that Branson purchased.

Spencer allegedly admitted to using stolen information to make the purchase and set up the account.

Branson has been placed on a $1,000 payment plan in Racine County Circuit Court, records show. He is next scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance on Oct. 10.

Spencer failed to appear at her first court date, and an arrest warrant was issued for her on Sept. 5, records show.

