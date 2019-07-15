RACINE — Nearly two months after a fight involving about 30 people broke out on Villa Street, two men have been charged for allegedly stealing $2,960 in cash during the fight, according to the Racine Police Department.
Police said that Facebook video taken during the fight was used to identify the two suspects: Kirk Duncan Jr., 28, of the 1100 block of College Avenue; and Falandric A. Williams Sr., 40, of the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
Both men have been charged with armed robbery with use of force, which is a felony. Duncan faces an additional felony charges for repeat possession of a controlled substance and repeat possession of THC after police reportedly found MDMA and marijuana in his pockets when he was arrested Friday evening.
According to a criminal complaint:
At about 5:15 p.m. on the evening of May 30, a fight involving approximately 30 people broke out in the 1100 block of Villa Street.
During the fight, Williams and Duncan allegedly began “assaulting” a man through a car door and tried to take keys out of the initiation. They reportedly took $2,960 in cash from the man after one of them pulled a gun and pointed it at him.
Somebody took a cell phone video of the incident and uploaded it to Facebook. Upon reviewing the footage, police said they observed the assault, but “at no point” was a handgun seen in the video, according to investigators.
A preliminary hearing for both men is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Both Williams and Duncan remained in custody as of Monday afternoon at the County Jail.
"keys out of the initiation". O----kay.....
All the while Mayor Mason refuses to address the violent crimes in our city. I can complain because I didn't vote for him.
