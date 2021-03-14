Allegedly OWI motorcyclist struck teen pedestrian in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A motorcyclist struck a teenage pedestrian attempting to cross an intersection on Saturday night at Sheridan Road (Highway 32) and 25th Street.
According to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department:
The motorcycle was driving north on Highway 32, and as he approached the intersection of 25th Street, he lost control of the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, of Mount Pleasant, laid the motorcycle down and slid on it through the intersection. He was not wearing a helmet.
A teenager was in the middle of the intersection waiting to cross the road. The motorcycle clipped the teenager and his bicycle.
The teenager was hit in the ankles and swept off his feet, striking his head when he hit the ground. The teenager was transported to an emergency room as a precautionary measure.
The motorcyclist suffered head injuries and was transported to the emergency room at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
The motorcyclist was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). It would be the driver's second offense causing injury, and operating after revocation/OWI-related. He did not have a valid motorcycle endorsement on his license.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option 4, or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or visit www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.