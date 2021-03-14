Allegedly OWI motorcyclist struck teen pedestrian in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A motorcyclist struck a teenage pedestrian attempting to cross an intersection on Saturday night at Sheridan Road (Highway 32) and 25th Street.

According to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department:

The motorcycle was driving north on Highway 32, and as he approached the intersection of 25th Street, he lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, of Mount Pleasant, laid the motorcycle down and slid on it through the intersection. He was not wearing a helmet.

A teenager was in the middle of the intersection waiting to cross the road. The motorcycle clipped the teenager and his bicycle.

The teenager was hit in the ankles and swept off his feet, striking his head when he hit the ground. The teenager was transported to an emergency room as a precautionary measure.

The motorcyclist suffered head injuries and was transported to the emergency room at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.