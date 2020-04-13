Allegedly intoxicated man tries to flee deputies in Norway; speeds reportedly exceed 100 mph

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF NORWAY — A Wind Lake man is facing felony charges after allegedly trying to outrun deputies on Sunday, going in excess of 100 mph while reportedly intoxicated.

Damon D. Schmidt, 40, of the 7000 block of South Loomis Road, Wind Lake, is charged with two counts of felony bail jumping and attempting to flee or elude an officer, also a felony.

According to the criminal complaint:

When Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Schmidt’s residence, having been dispatched there for a report of an altercation, they learned that Schmidt left in another resident’s vehicle and was possibly intoxicated.

Deputies located the vehicle heading south on Highway 36 near Highway K, just south of the Wind Lake area of the Town of Norway.

When a deputy caught up to Schmidt and attempted to pull him over, Schmidt reportedly accelerated to more than 100 mph in an attempt to flee.

Schmidt later pulled to the side of the road, but then quickly made a U-turn and only stopped when he saw another squad car approaching. He was then taken into custody. The pursuit went on for about 2 miles and, at one point, Schmidt was clocked at 111 mph, deputies reported.