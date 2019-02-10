Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Pleasant police news

MOUNT PLEASANT — A reportedly intoxicated driver crashed into three parked cars on the other side of the road early Sunday morning. 

According a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of 16th Street at 3:18 a.m. on Sunday for a report of an accident. When officers arrived, they found Krystal Alvarez of Racine had crashed her 2007 Chevy Malibu into three parked vehicles.

The parked vehicles were unoccupied. Alvarez had minor facial injuries that were bleeding and she was treated at the scene. 

Investigators discovered that Alvarez had been traveling west on 16th Street towards Green Bay Road when her vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit the parked vehicles.

Officers determined she had been intoxicated from alcohol. Alvarez was taken into custody, processed and released. The incident remains under investigation. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments