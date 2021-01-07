Allegedly habitual Menard's thieves caught trying to steal more tools

MOUNT PLEASANT — Allegedly habitual Menard’s thieves were caught trying to steal more tools at the store located at 3101 S. Oakes Road.
Derek A. Ventresca, 32, from Chicago, was charged with misdemeanor counts of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500, obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.
Anthony M. Przybysz, 32, from Des Plaines, Ill., was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the Menard’s for a shoplifting incident. Dispatch said the loss prevention officer saw the suspect in the store that stole tools last time he was there. The suspect had tools in his cart and was with another man.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the manager who said the two suspects, Ventresca and Przybysz, were in the front of the store. When the officer approached, the two started to walk away. The two ignored his commands to stop and began to flee. The officer caught up to Ventresca at the front of the registers. Przybysz was then also caught and detained.
The officer spoke to the manager again who said that Ventresca was in the store on Jan. 1 and stole power tools. The manager showed video of Ventresca allegedly stealing the tools and said that he and Przybysz were the suspects in thefts at Menard’s stores in Kenosha, Vernon Hills, Morton Grove, Gurnee and Mount Prospect.
The officer found the car the two arrived in and found multiple power tool items that were likely stolen from other Menard’s stores.
Both Ventresca and Przybysz had an initial court appearance through Zoom or teleconference on Jan. 6.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joseph Q Batton
Joseph Q Batton, 400 block of 10th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ricardo A Caruso
Ricardo A Caruso, 7900 block of Daniel Court, Mount Pleasant, hit and run (great bodily harm), second degree reckless injury, second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, negligent operation of vehicle, disorderly conduct.
Dion A Daniels
Dion (aka Timmy Hall) A Daniels, 1700 block of Madison Road, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Justice V Morgenson
Justice V Morgenson, 1300 block of Ohio Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony M Przybysz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony M Przybysz, Des Plaines, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Amanda N Rasmuson
Amanda N Rasmuson, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, stalking, telephone harassment, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derek A Ventresca
Derek A Ventresca, Chicago, Illinois, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.