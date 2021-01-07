Allegedly habitual Menard's thieves caught trying to steal more tools

MOUNT PLEASANT — Allegedly habitual Menard’s thieves were caught trying to steal more tools at the store located at 3101 S. Oakes Road.

Derek A. Ventresca, 32, from Chicago, was charged with misdemeanor counts of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500, obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.

Anthony M. Przybysz, 32, from Des Plaines, Ill., was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the Menard’s for a shoplifting incident. Dispatch said the loss prevention officer saw the suspect in the store that stole tools last time he was there. The suspect had tools in his cart and was with another man.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the manager who said the two suspects, Ventresca and Przybysz, were in the front of the store. When the officer approached, the two started to walk away. The two ignored his commands to stop and began to flee. The officer caught up to Ventresca at the front of the registers. Przybysz was then also caught and detained.