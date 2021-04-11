Allegedly drunken driver nearly hit an officer making a traffic stop

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Waukegan, Ill., man allegedly nearly hit an officer making a traffic stop and has been charged with his first OWI.
Kenneth W. Daniels, 31, was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st) with a minor child in the vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) near its intersection with Larson Street. The officer then heard the sound of a car accelerating and saw a Ford Crown Victoria approaching, merging into the lane he was standing in. The officer ran around the front of his car to avoid being hit.
An officer pursued the car and initiated a traffic stop on North Memorial Drive. The car pulled over before driving away as the officer exited the car. The car eventually came to a stop at the 2800 block of South Memorial Drive. The driver, Daniels, was asked to step out of the car but he refused. Officers had to remove him from the car, and they noticed a child under the age of 6 inside. Daniels eyes were bloodshot and he admitted to consuming a shot of alcohol. When asked about nearly hitting an officer earlier, he said he "saw somebody, sir."
Daniels was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 8
Today's mugshots: April 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kenneth W Daniels
Kenneth W Daniels, Waukegan, Illinois, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, resisting an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Nicholas Phillips
Nicholas Phillips, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Noreen L Brever
Noreen L Brever, 100 block of Clover Drive, Burlington, theft (business setting between $10,000-$100,000).