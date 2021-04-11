Allegedly drunken driver nearly hit an officer making a traffic stop

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Waukegan, Ill., man allegedly nearly hit an officer making a traffic stop and has been charged with his first OWI.

Kenneth W. Daniels, 31, was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st) with a minor child in the vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) near its intersection with Larson Street. The officer then heard the sound of a car accelerating and saw a Ford Crown Victoria approaching, merging into the lane he was standing in. The officer ran around the front of his car to avoid being hit.