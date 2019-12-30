You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Alleged Wind Lake killer gets $750K bond; shooting was sparked by relationship woes, police say
topical alert top story
Wind Lake homicide

Alleged Wind Lake killer gets $750K bond; shooting was sparked by relationship woes, police say

RACINE — The suspect in Thursday night's Wind Lake homicide allegedly shot and killed the victim because the suspect's girlfriend was romantically interested in the victim, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Troy Hoffmann, 40, of New Berlin, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and felony mistreatment of animals. If convicted, he faces a life sentence for the homicide charge alone.

During his initial appearance Monday afternoon, the state asked Hoffmann to be held on a high bond amount. "The state believes that a very significant cash bond is appropriate based on several factors," Racine Deputy District Attorney Dirk Jensen said. "Obviously, the premeditation behind this act, the violence involved, the attempt on another individual who was not injured and the fact that this defendant then fled the jurisdiction."

Troy Hoffmann

Hoffmann

Hoffmann's attorney, Jonathan Smith, said that he recognized that the situation is "serious" but asked the court to consider a cash bond of less than $250,000. 

"My client is 40 years old of age with no prior criminal record," Smith said, citing Hoffmann's higher level of education, employment status at the time of the incident and the fact that he turned himself in. 

"The evidence is strong, at least from the allegations contained in this document," Bjelajac said of the criminal complaint, before setting Hoffmann's cash bond at $750,000.

Hoffmann is next scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Alleged argument over girlfriend

Deputies say Hoffman shot and killed 42-year-old Chad Bickler at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bickler's Wind Lake residence. Multiple callers reported an incident at the home across from Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse, 25716 W. Loomis Road.

Hoffman's girlfriend told deputies that, before the shooting, Hoffman texted her that he was on his way to Bickler's residence and said he was going to kill Bickler, according to a criminal complaint.

The girlfriend went to Bickler's house, and Hoffman reportedly arrived at the same time. Hoffman began arguing with his girlfriend, and the girlfriend saw that Hoffman had a gun, the complaint says.

She ran away and called police, but heard several gunshots while she was talking on the phone, according to the complaint. Hoffman located her near where the argument occurred and allegedly began shooting at her.

The girlfriend fled again.

A woman who was at the residence at the time of the shooting said she did not see the shooter, but discovered Bickler shot on the kitchen floor, according to the complaint.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Hoffmann "aggressively" approached the residence in the 25700 block of West Loomis Road.

Scene in Wind Lake

A Racine County Sheriff squad and police tape cordon off the scene of a homicide in Wind Lake on Friday morning. On Thursday evening a suspect, identified by authorities as 40-year-old Troy Hoffmann, reportedly crashed into a vehicle parked in the driveway of a house in the 25000 block of West Loomis Road and fired shots at residents at the house, killing one person. 

Hoffman “smash(ed) into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, firing multiple rounds into the home and then ultimately gaining forced entry into that home,” Schmaling told reporters. “And firing again more rounds at individuals in that residence and ultimately striking one of them multiple times.”

Hoffmann reportedly fled the scene in a 2009 white Toyota Sienna minivan. He surrendered to police Friday in the Village of Hustisford in Dodge County.

Chad Bickler

Bickler

Bickler was shot multiple times, Schmaling said. Deputies administered first aid and used multiple tourniquets before transporting Bickler to Ascension Southeast Wisconsin hospital in Franklin, where he was pronounced dead.

Other people in the residence escaped, except for a dog named Tucker, who was also reportedly shot and killed, according to a GoFundMe account set up by Bickler's brother, Clayton. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News