Alleged Wind Lake killer gets $750K bond; shooting was sparked by relationship woes, police say

RACINE — The suspect in Thursday night's Wind Lake homicide allegedly shot and killed the victim because the suspect's girlfriend was romantically interested in the victim, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Troy Hoffmann, 40, of New Berlin, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and felony mistreatment of animals. If convicted, he faces a life sentence for the homicide charge alone.

During his initial appearance Monday afternoon, the state asked Hoffmann to be held on a high bond amount. "The state believes that a very significant cash bond is appropriate based on several factors," Racine Deputy District Attorney Dirk Jensen said. "Obviously, the premeditation behind this act, the violence involved, the attempt on another individual who was not injured and the fact that this defendant then fled the jurisdiction."

Hoffmann's attorney, Jonathan Smith, said that he recognized that the situation is "serious" but asked the court to consider a cash bond of less than $250,000.

"My client is 40 years old of age with no prior criminal record," Smith said, citing Hoffmann's higher level of education, employment status at the time of the incident and the fact that he turned himself in.