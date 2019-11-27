Alleged underwear thief caught after reported hit-and-run crash at Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing a charge of misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally taking property less than or equal to $500, after allegedly stealing underwear and a coat.

He also faces a charge of a hit-and-run after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash.

Alejandro Roman, 26, of the 1800 block of Blake Avenue, allegedly stole underwear and a coat from Walmart and then sideswiped a car while attempting to flee. Roman is also facing a count of felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, Roman was inside the Walmart at the 3100 block of Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant where he stuffed underwear and a coat down his pants and then left the store. When confronted by loss prevention outside of the store, Roman removed the items and gave them to the employee.

Roman then got into his car and, while trying to leave, struck an occupied Kia Soul and caused damage to the vehicle.

Roman called the Mount Pleasant Police Department to state his car had been stolen, but when confronted with inconsistencies with his story he reportedly "admitted he struck the Kia and fled the scene because he was scared."