CALEDONIA — A Chicago man faces a charge of misdemeanor theft for allegedly selling phony Imagine Dragons concert tickets to a Caledonia woman.
According to police, a woman purchased two tickets for $125 each from Craigslist for the Imagine Dragons concert at Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 27. But when she arrived at the show, the ticket checker told her that the tickets were “very good fakes.”
The victim said that the man selling the tickets identified himself as “Albert Thomas” from Kenosha, although this ended up being a fake name, according to police. The victim provided the license plate for the man’s vehicle, and police found that the vehicle was a rental from Enterprise. It was found that the car was rented by a Milwaukee County resident, who had loaned the car to a friend: Mitchell Hazzard, 39, of Chicago.
Police later found that there were several investigations into Hazzard for selling numerous fake concert tickets.
He has sold tickets under a number of aliases, according to police, including Curtis Lamont Flowers, George Wilson, Edward Ray Jones and “X Tank.”
Hazzard has five prior convictions for forgery, fraud and counterfitting in Illinois and Texas between 2008 and 2017, as well as two convictions for obstructing an officer in Kenosha County.
He also faces charges for forgery and theft in Brown County; and forgery, attempted theft and identity theft in Ozaukee County.
A pretrial conference at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., has been scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 15.
