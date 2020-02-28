Alleged Snapchat video of man wielding guns leads to felony charges

RACINE — A Racine man who is not allowed to possess firearms is facing felony charges after police allegedly saw him wielding two guns in a Snapchat video.

Kavellis L. Hadley, 21, of the 1200 block of Marquette Street, is charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint:

Racine Police arrested Hadley at his residence on Tuesday after an officer viewed a Snapchat video showing Hadley holding two handguns with extended magazines. In the video Hadley could be seen multiple times holding both guns that appeared to be a black Glock and a black Taurus.

Hadley’s girlfriend allegedly told police she did have two guns in the residence. She said the guns were unloaded but she had two loaded magazines for each of them. Police returned the same day with a search warrant and found the two guns and four magazines.

Hadley is still on supervision for a felony robbery he committed in 2015 when he was a juvenile.