Alleged Snapchat video of man wielding guns leads to felony charges

RACINE — A Racine man who is not allowed to possess firearms is facing felony charges after police allegedly saw him wielding two guns in a Snapchat video.
Kavellis L. Hadley, 21, of the 1200 block of Marquette Street, is charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint:
Racine Police arrested Hadley at his residence on Tuesday after an officer viewed a Snapchat video showing Hadley holding two handguns with extended magazines. In the video Hadley could be seen multiple times holding both guns that appeared to be a black Glock and a black Taurus.
Hadley’s girlfriend allegedly told police she did have two guns in the residence. She said the guns were unloaded but she had two loaded magazines for each of them. Police returned the same day with a search warrant and found the two guns and four magazines.
Hadley is still on supervision for a felony robbery he committed in 2015 when he was a juvenile.
He was previously convicted of three counts of misdemeanor theft in Racine 2019 and theft of movable property in Kenosha in 2017. He is currently on adult supervision in addition juvenile supervision and as of Tuesday had an outstanding warrant through the Department of Corrections.
A $750 cash bond was set in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. March 4 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 26
Today's mugshots: Feb. 26
Jordan D Harmon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan D Harmon, 2000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Darrisha L Johnson
Darrisha L Johnson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacquelyn S Lynch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jacquelyn (aka Jackie) S Lynch, 2700 block of West High Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), felony bail jumping.
Sabrina L Talley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sabrina L Talley, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor theft.
Charnice E Tibbs
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Charnice E Tibbs, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run (injury).
Kerry G Turnipseed
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kerry G Turnipseed, 3500 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael D Wesley
Michael (aka XXXX Merk) D Wesley, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary (room), felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Bryce M Bowens
Bryce M Bowens, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Jordan K Faultersack
Jordan K Faultersack, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Jonathen Daniel Heath
Jonathen Daniel Heath, 1200 block of Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
David C Juarez
David C Juarez, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gabriel Medrano
Gabriel Medrano, Waukesha, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Meyer
Michael Meyer, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justen D Smith
Justen D Smith, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brittany R Wehrly
Brittany R Wehrly, 1800 block of Ryan Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property.
Jessie James Johnson
Jessie James Johnson, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Zachary R Anderson
Zachary R Anderson, 1400 block of Sunrise Trail, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle).
Kavellis L Hadley
Kavellis L Hadley, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.