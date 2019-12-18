Alleged shoplifter tries to elude police while listening to police scanner, still gets caught

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Chicago man who allegedly shoplifted from the Menards in Mount Pleasant and attempted to flee from police while listening to a police scanner still ended up getting caught.

Robert Franklin, 18, of Chicago, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to a fraud in progress at Menards and received a notice that the suspect, later identified as Franklin, had left the building and was traveling eastbound. A Mount Pleasant Police officer noticed the vehicle passing him, activated their emergency lights and siren, and turned around to pursue Franklin.

Franklin then increased his speed and was swerving around traffic in what the officer said was an attempt to flee. Franklin then turned right on to Maryland Avenue where he briefly eluded the officer before Franklin's vehicle was spotted in a cul-du-sac at the end of Regal Court. The officer then drew his firearm and gave orders to Franklin to wait until cover arrived. Franklin complied and kept his hands on the steering wheel.