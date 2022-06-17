Alleged Latin King gang member accused of drugging and repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor in Racine

RACINE — An alleged Latin King gang member has been accused of drugging and repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Romero J. Ramirez, 1600 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, was charged with five felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, four felony counts of child enticement and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

According to criminal complaints:

Reported assault

In January 2021, an officer was sent to speak with a woman who said her daughter had disclosed a sexual assault to her. The assailant was identified as Ramirez.

An investigator spoke to the minor who said that Ramirez sexually assaulted her on four different occasions.

She said that for the first incident Ramirez gave her a pill that made her vision blurry and her heart pound before sexually assaulting her.

After the second sexual assault, he told her "you're not going to tell anyone, are you?" before handing her $70.

In the third incident he gave her marijuana and alcohol before sexually assaulting her.

Arrest

On Wednesday, members of the Violent Crimes Task Force and U.S. Marshals Fugitive apprehension team were executing arrest warrants on several fugitives.

In one of them, Ramirez's residence on the 1600 block of Grange Avenue.

Prior to making entrance, officers were informed that Ramirez was a Latin King gang member who had a violent history.

At 9:12 a.m., U.S. Marshals and the Violent Crimes Task Force made entry into the upper unit of the residence. Ramirez had barricaded himself in the basement.

Later, Ramirez attempted to exit the front door and officers gave him commands to walk off of the porch and away from the house. He then walked backwards toward the house and said "nah (expletive) that."

He was eventually tased and taken into custody.

Ramirez was given $55,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is on Friday and a preliminary hearing is on June 23, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

