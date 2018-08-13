RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail has been charged for allegedly beating another inmate after an argument over some buns not being baked.
Matthew Koepke, 25, whose only address listed on court documents is that of the jail, was charged on Monday with battery by a prisoner as a repeater, a felony, and disorderly conduct, also as a repeater, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint:
An inmate at the Racine County Jail initially told the deputy investigating the incident that his injuries were due to a fall. The inmate suffered a swollen right eye, had bruising around his nose and eye area and the white of his eye was dark red. On Aug. 5, the inmate agreed to seek medical attention. The nurse who evaluated his injuries said they were not consistent with a fall.
The victim then admitted that Koepke had caused his injuries. The victim said the incident occurred in the mop room of the jail, after an argument over some buns not being cooked. The victim said that Koepke pushed him down and punched him in the face multiple times, causing him great pain. He said he didn’t want to tell anyone due to the unwritten rule for inmates not to snitch.
In the past, Koepke was convicted of several crimes in Manitowoc, including theft of movable property, misdemeanor battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage to property.
A preliminary hearing for Koepke on his Racine County charges is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.