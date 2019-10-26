YORKVILLE — A 34-year-old Racine County man was in custody Saturday evening, facing pending charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia after a car crashed into a semi Saturday on Interstate 94.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 2:05 p.m. Saturday for a report of a reckless driver traveling southbound on I-94 from Milwaukee County. Witnesses reported that a silver four-door Kia station wagon was weaving all over the Interstate and had almost crashed into other motorists.
The Kia continued southbound on I-94 and crashed into a semi that was being towed near the southbound Highway 20 entrance ramp, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The crash caused significant and disabling damage to the station wagon, but there were no reported injuries resulting from the crash, officials said.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the operator and sole occupant of the Kia as David J. Wetherell, a 34-year-old Racine County resident. The Sheriff’s Office did not specify which municipality Wetherell is from.
Field sobriety testing led to the arrest of Wetherell on a pending misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated, first offense. A search of the vehicle revealed several hypodermic needles, a crack pipe, and other drug paraphernalia, sheriff’s officials said. That resulted in another pending charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sheriff’s officials said Wetherell was also cited for operating while suspended, operating with a suspended registration, unsafe lane deviation and reckless driving.
He was in custody Saturday night at the County Jail, online records showed.
