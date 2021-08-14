Alleged homicide reported inside Edgewood Avenue home

RACINE — An alleged homicide of an adult woman was reported inside a residence on Edgewood Avenue.

Racine Police officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue in reference to a welfare check on Friday around 5:45 p.m., the Racine Police Department announced in a news release issued Saturday.

$1 for 6 months of unlimited local journalism Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.

The woman was discovered deceased inside of the residence.

This is a homicide investigation and more information will be released in the coming days, police said.

Racine Police investigators are interested in additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0