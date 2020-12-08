Alleged heroin user reportedly passed out in his car in Wind Lake, charged with 4th OWI

WIND LAKE — An alleged heroin user passed out in his car and has been charged with his fourth OWI, according to Monday court filings.
Kyle J. Mierzejewski, 28, of the 5000 block of 47th Avenue in Kenosha, was charged with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, a felony count of operating while under the influence (fourth) and misdemeanor counts of failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Dec. 3, officers were sent to Wind Lake for a report of a suspicious car. Upon arrival, they found the car in the middle of the road with Mierzejewski passed out inside.
The officers saw a spoon and two plastic bags on Mierzejewski's lap. He admitted to using heroin earlier and that he was sleepy. Officers found a bag containing white powder, a bag containing small gray rocks, a burnt spoon, seven used syringes and an unused syringe with pink liquid in it. The gray rocks and pink liquid tested positive for fentanyl.
Mierzejewski was given a $4,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kyle J Mierzejewski
Kyle J Mierzejewski, 5200 block of 47th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carl Rissley
Carl Rissley, 7200 block of Cliffside Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nucquan L Thomas
Nucquan L Thomas, 1100 block of 12th Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), resisting an officer.
Raquel R Dehart
Raquel R Dehart, 30200 block of Forest Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Javier Garcia
Javier Garcia, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert A Gentry
Robert A Gentry, 4000 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree reckless injury (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon.
Montreill H Lawhorn
Montreill H Lawhorn, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dontrell E Lynch
Dontrell E Lynch, 2200 block of Center Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jonathan P Calverley
Jonathan P Calverley, 3300 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Leo J Gillis
Leo J Gillis, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio L Harris
Antonio L Harris, 2000 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
