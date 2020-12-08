Alleged heroin user reportedly passed out in his car in Wind Lake, charged with 4th OWI

WIND LAKE — An alleged heroin user passed out in his car and has been charged with his fourth OWI, according to Monday court filings.

Kyle J. Mierzejewski, 28, of the 5000 block of 47th Avenue in Kenosha, was charged with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, a felony count of operating while under the influence (fourth) and misdemeanor counts of failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 3, officers were sent to Wind Lake for a report of a suspicious car. Upon arrival, they found the car in the middle of the road with Mierzejewski passed out inside.

The officers saw a spoon and two plastic bags on Mierzejewski's lap. He admitted to using heroin earlier and that he was sleepy. Officers found a bag containing white powder, a bag containing small gray rocks, a burnt spoon, seven used syringes and an unused syringe with pink liquid in it. The gray rocks and pink liquid tested positive for fentanyl.

Mierzejewski was given a $4,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.