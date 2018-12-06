Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — An alleged heroin, marijuana and cocaine dealer has been charged with 10 crimes, all of which are felonies. 

Ronshaune Simmons

Simmons

34-year-old Ronshaune N. Simmons, of the 1800 block of Douglas Ave., was arrested on Tuesday, less than two years after serving a 4 year, 9 month sentence.

Police said that Simmons has been the subject of "long-term surveillance."

Two pounds of meth found in box of toys and candy

According to the criminal complaint:

On Nov. 29, the Racine Police Department reported receiving approval for two search warrants: one at Simmons’ residence, and the other on the 2800 block of Mount Pleasant Street, which police believe Simmons has used as secondary location to distribute controlled substances.

The search warrant for Simmons’ apartment on the 1800 block of Douglas Ave. was executed Tuesday morning, just after 5 a.m., according to police. Simmons and one other individual, not named in the criminal complaint, were found inside the home, and Simmons was arrested.

Police reported finding marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and Xanax pills inside the home and Simmon's vehicle. 

Police happen across drug deal during unrelated investigation

Police reported that Simmons has prior convictions for operating a vehicle without consent of the owner and resisting/obstructing an officer in 2002, felony escape in Kenosha in 2008, felony drug possession of THC with intent to deliver in 2008, felony drug possession of THC in 2011, and resisting/obstructing an officer and possession of a firearm by a felon in 2013.

Police reported that Simmons has been incarcerated seven different times. His longest time behind bars started in April 2012 and ended in January 2017.

Simmons has now been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin, two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, one count of possession with intent to deliver THC, one count of possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, one count of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Online Racine County Jail records show that Simmons may also face a charge of contempt of court-child support payments. As of Thursday afternoon, his total bail has been set at $45,035.

Court records show that Simmons is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments