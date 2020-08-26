Alleged habitual Menards thief reportedly stole, defrauded store of more than $1,000 worth of items

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — An alleged habitual Menards thief allegedly stole and defrauded the store out of more than $1,000 worth of items by altering the price tags on items several times last fall.

Mathew L. Jelinek, 39, of the 7400 block of 22nd Avenue in Kenosha, is charged with: a felony count of retail theft by altering a price that is between $500-$5,000; three misdemeanor counts of retail theft by altering a price that is less than or equal to $500; and a misdemeanor count of retail theft intentionally taking items less than or equal to a $500 value.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 10, an officer responded to the Menards located at 3101 S. Oakes Road on a report of a retail theft committed the prior day. Upon arrival, the officer met with a loss prevention officer who said a male suspect entered the store and selected several items, including a nail gun valued at $234.81. The suspect removed the nail gun from the packaging and removed the security tags and hid it inside a box in his cart. The suspect went to a checkout aisle and checked out all the items except the nail gun.