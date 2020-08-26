 Skip to main content
Alleged habitual Menards thief reportedly stole, defrauded store of more than $1,000 worth of items
Crimes and Court

Alleged habitual Menards thief reportedly stole, defrauded store of more than $1,000 worth of items

MOUNT PLEASANT — An alleged habitual Menards thief allegedly stole and defrauded the store out of more than $1,000 worth of items by altering the price tags on items several times last fall.

Mathew L. Jelinek, 39, of the 7400 block of 22nd Avenue in Kenosha, is charged with: a felony count of retail theft by altering a price that is between $500-$5,000; three misdemeanor counts of retail theft by altering a price that is less than or equal to $500; and a misdemeanor count of retail theft intentionally taking items less than or equal to a $500 value.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 10, an officer responded to the Menards located at 3101 S. Oakes Road on a report of a retail theft committed the prior day. Upon arrival, the officer met with a loss prevention officer who said a male suspect entered the store and selected several items, including a nail gun valued at $234.81. The suspect removed the nail gun from the packaging and removed the security tags and hid it inside a box in his cart. The suspect went to a checkout aisle and checked out all the items except the nail gun.

Mathew L Jelinek

Jelinek

On Oct. 15, an officer responded to that same Menards regarding a report of a retail theft committed on Oct. 9. Upon arrival, the officer met with a loss prevention officer who stated a paint sprayer valued at $519 was missing. She reviewed the surveillance video and saw a male suspect select the paint sprayer, go to a separate aisle, selected multiple Craftsman toolboxes and interlocked them to make them appear to be one item. The suspect appeared to remove the price tags on the toolboxes. He then went to the checkout register and paid for some of the items and left the store. The items he did not pay for were a paint sprayer, a system organizer, a system suitcase, a system deep toolbox and system deep wheels. The total amount Menards was defrauded was $646.90.

The loss prevention officer identified the suspect as Jelinek because he purchased some of the items using a Menards gift card. She tracked the gift card's routing number and it showed it was obtained by Jelinek earlier that day. He made a no-receipt return of various paint and paint brushes for $653.68, which she believed was obtained fraudulently, and he provided proof of identification in the form of his driver's license. 

On Oct. 19, an officer responded to the same Menards on a report of a retail theft that occurred at around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 9. Upon arrival, the officer met with a loss prevention officer who said Jelinek came into the store and switched the price tags on three different Craftsman toolboxes. Surveillance video showed Jelinek stacking toolboxes and switching the price tags. He is seen switching the price tag for $19.98 from a different item in the store and placing it on top of the toolbox. He went to the cash register and all three of the toolboxes rung up for $19.98 even though they were valued at $109.94 total. 

Jelinek then returned at 8:30 a.m. and swapped out the price tag of a $299 paint sprayer for a $19.98 spray tip. Later on at 6:36 p.m., Jelinek returned and replaced the price tag of more toolboxes to the cheaper price tag. He also switched the price tag on a tool combo kit worth $299.99 to $79.99 and paid for the items at the lower price tags and exited. 

In Racine County Circuit court on Monday, Jelinek was given a $1,000 signature bond with a condition that he cannot have any contact with Menards.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

