Alleged habitual Menards thief reportedly stole, defrauded store of more than $1,000 worth of items

MOUNT PLEASANT — An alleged habitual Menards thief allegedly stole and defrauded the store out of more than $1,000 worth of items by altering the price tags on items several times last fall.
Mathew L. Jelinek, 39, of the 7400 block of 22nd Avenue in Kenosha, is charged with: a felony count of retail theft by altering a price that is between $500-$5,000; three misdemeanor counts of retail theft by altering a price that is less than or equal to $500; and a misdemeanor count of retail theft intentionally taking items less than or equal to a $500 value.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Oct. 10, an officer responded to the Menards located at 3101 S. Oakes Road on a report of a retail theft committed the prior day. Upon arrival, the officer met with a loss prevention officer who said a male suspect entered the store and selected several items, including a nail gun valued at $234.81. The suspect removed the nail gun from the packaging and removed the security tags and hid it inside a box in his cart. The suspect went to a checkout aisle and checked out all the items except the nail gun.
On Oct. 15, an officer responded to that same Menards regarding a report of a retail theft committed on Oct. 9. Upon arrival, the officer met with a loss prevention officer who stated a paint sprayer valued at $519 was missing. She reviewed the surveillance video and saw a male suspect select the paint sprayer, go to a separate aisle, selected multiple Craftsman toolboxes and interlocked them to make them appear to be one item. The suspect appeared to remove the price tags on the toolboxes. He then went to the checkout register and paid for some of the items and left the store. The items he did not pay for were a paint sprayer, a system organizer, a system suitcase, a system deep toolbox and system deep wheels. The total amount Menards was defrauded was $646.90.
The loss prevention officer identified the suspect as Jelinek because he purchased some of the items using a Menards gift card. She tracked the gift card's routing number and it showed it was obtained by Jelinek earlier that day. He made a no-receipt return of various paint and paint brushes for $653.68, which she believed was obtained fraudulently, and he provided proof of identification in the form of his driver's license.
On Oct. 19, an officer responded to the same Menards on a report of a retail theft that occurred at around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 9. Upon arrival, the officer met with a loss prevention officer who said Jelinek came into the store and switched the price tags on three different Craftsman toolboxes. Surveillance video showed Jelinek stacking toolboxes and switching the price tags. He is seen switching the price tag for $19.98 from a different item in the store and placing it on top of the toolbox. He went to the cash register and all three of the toolboxes rung up for $19.98 even though they were valued at $109.94 total.
Jelinek then returned at 8:30 a.m. and swapped out the price tag of a $299 paint sprayer for a $19.98 spray tip. Later on at 6:36 p.m., Jelinek returned and replaced the price tag of more toolboxes to the cheaper price tag. He also switched the price tag on a tool combo kit worth $299.99 to $79.99 and paid for the items at the lower price tags and exited.
In Racine County Circuit court on Monday, Jelinek was given a $1,000 signature bond with a condition that he cannot have any contact with Menards.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kenyon F Canady III
Kenyon F Canady III, 3700 block of Erie Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Mathew L Jelinek
Mathew L Jelinek, 7400 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (alter price between $500-$5,000), retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500).
Stephen H Kusters
Stephen H Kusters, 3400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Lauro Llamas
Lauro Llamas, 800 block of 10th Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jaysen D Massie
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jaysen D Massie, 1400 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, armed robbery.
Kerensa M Olson
Kerensa M Olson, 1900 block of Johnson Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Catherine M Rios
Catherine M Rios, 1300 block of Park Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, hit and run (attended vehicle), possession of THC.
Rodolfo T Villarreal IV
Rodolfo T Villarreal IV, 1300 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Lucas D Brown
Lucas (aka Melvin Jackson) D Brown, 900 Hamilton Street, Racine, disorderly.
Jamie M Cain
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie M Cain, 1400 block of Larson Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Montreill H Lawhorn
Montreill H Lawhorn, Homeless, Racine, misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Evan A Lonergan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Evan A Lonergan, 4700 block of Sheard Road, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jason Alan Samonig
Jason Alan Samonig, 200 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kelly M Sizer
Kelly M Sizer, 4000 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Cody A Sobbe
Cody A Sobbe, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Katerina Tucakovic
Katerina Tucakovic, 2600 block of Jean Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Rico J Williams
Rico J Williams, Homeless, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
