CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man with a revoked license is facing a felony charge for allegedly driving drunk at 84 mph through the Interstate 94 work zone while his 1-year-old child was in the vehicle.
A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Reginald D. Taylor, 31, at 8:53 p.m. Monday on the interstate near Highway K, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release. Taylor reportedly blew a .105 on a breathalyzer.
In addition to the child, a friend of Taylor’s was in the vehicle. The friend was not impaired, according to the release.
Taylor’s license was revoked because he has two previous convictions of operating while intoxicated. Deputies referred a felony count of OWI third offense with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. He was also cited for speeding and operating while revoked, according to the release.
Family picked the child up from the scene.
Taylor remained in Racine County Jail Tuesday morning with a $5,000 cash bond. He was not yet formally charged.
3rd offense, 1 year old in car. Permanent revocation of license and 5 years in jail. 5 years, no time off for good behavior.
