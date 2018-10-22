RACINE — Kevin Dahlen woke up to a knock on his door at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. Standing on his porch was a Racine police officer.
Dahlen hadn’t heard the crash that had just occurred, but he saw that there was a Chevy Cobalt stuck in the mud in his backyard at the corner of Quincy Avenue and 17th Street.
“Is this your car?” the officer joked, trying to make light of the situation. It was not Dahlen’s car.
An allegedly drunken driver appeared to have been driving west on 17th Street, where the speed limit is 25 mph, but swerved off the road and crashed through Dahlen’s fence, causing about $2,000 in damage.
The crash
According to a crash report from the Racine Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was Justin John Conklin, 29, of the 2400 block of Douglas Avenue.
Conklin wasn’t injured, but was cited for five violations: deviating from lane, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, operating after suspension and operating while under the influence. No other vehicles or individuals appear to have been involved, according to police.
The car, which does not belong to Conklin, sustained damage along its left side and front bumper, according to the crash report.
A blood sample was taken at the scene of the crash for an alcohol test, but no results have been released. According to Dahlen, Conklin appeared to be arguing with police while he underwent field sobriety tests.
“It didn’t look like he passed,” Dahlen said.
Conklin has past convictions for discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, both of which occurred in 2017 and are misdemeanors, according to court records.
Crashes involving drunken drivers in Wisconsin have dropped from nearly 30,000 in 1978 to just over 5,000 in 2014, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Between 2006 and 2015, the number of drunken drivers involved in crashes dropped by 39 percent.
However, there were still nearly 29,000 people arrested for operating while intoxicated in 2015 in Wisconsin. The vast majority of them are found guilty in court, according to the Wisconsin DOT.
The damage
Dahlen said that fixing the chain-link fence that surrounds his yard will cost about $1,975. A gas grill was destroyed and an outdoor table was damaged, Dahlen said. Debris was left behind in the yard, grass had been ripped up, a wooden post was knocked off its mooring, and the front porch’s railing was destroyed.
Dahlen and his wife, Jennifer, plan to press charges.
Before getting turned around and getting stuck on the downed fence, the Dahlens said that the car Conklin was driving appeared to have bumped into a propane tank.
“He’s lucky that thing didn’t blow (up),” Jennifer Dahlen said.
A small city-owned tree next to the sidewalk also was struck.
The Dahlens have two kids, and some of their yard toys were crashed into on Wednesday, Kevin Dahlen said. Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St., is located across the street.
Court records show that no charges had been filed against Conklin as of Saturday afternoon.
Questioning police
Although Kevin Dahlen was thankful for the quick response of the Police Department, he wasn’t pleased with its thoroughness. He pointed out two errors in its crash report.
The time of the crash is listed as 1:58 a.m. and the time notified is listed as 3:15 a.m. Dahlen remembers being woken up at 1:15 a.m., which means that both the time of the accident and notification are too late.
The report also said that the steps leading up to the house’s porch were concrete. This is inaccurate. The steps are wooden.
