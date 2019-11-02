{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — An alleged drunken driver almost hit a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy early Saturday morning while the deputy was arresting another alleged drunken driver, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy initially responded at 1:48 a.m. Saturday to the scene of the crash in 17300 block of Durand Avenue (Highway 11). A pickup truck had left the road, knocked over a telephone pole and come to a stop about 100 feet away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the truck, Scott W. Healy, 46, allegedly refused field sobriety tests but blew a .245 on a breathalyzer, the Sheriff’s Office said. Healy was arrested, and deputies referred charges of operating while intoxicated first offense and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

As deputies investigated Healy’s crash, Steven D. Doughty, 52, of Cudahy, allegedly drove past the accident without moving over or slowing down, nearly hitting deputies. A deputy pulled Doughty over and arrested him, referring charges of a first OWI and failure to move over/slow down for emergency vehicles.

Neither man had been formally charged as of Saturday morning.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments