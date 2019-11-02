YORKVILLE — An alleged drunken driver almost hit a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy early Saturday morning while the deputy was arresting another alleged drunken driver, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy initially responded at 1:48 a.m. Saturday to the scene of the crash in 17300 block of Durand Avenue (Highway 11). A pickup truck had left the road, knocked over a telephone pole and come to a stop about 100 feet away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the truck, Scott W. Healy, 46, allegedly refused field sobriety tests but blew a .245 on a breathalyzer, the Sheriff’s Office said. Healy was arrested, and deputies referred charges of operating while intoxicated first offense and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
As deputies investigated Healy’s crash, Steven D. Doughty, 52, of Cudahy, allegedly drove past the accident without moving over or slowing down, nearly hitting deputies. A deputy pulled Doughty over and arrested him, referring charges of a first OWI and failure to move over/slow down for emergency vehicles.
Neither man had been formally charged as of Saturday morning.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ozie Brown Jr.
Ozie Brown Jr., 1300 block of Prospect Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Kenneth M. Cooley
Kenneth M. Cooley, Waukesha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Mary L. Day
Mary L. Day, 5800 block of Fifth Avenue, Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of narcotic drugs.
Julius Fleming
Julius Fleming, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Terrance C. Grayson
Terrance C. Grayson, 1600 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of THC.
Donald W. Greenhalgh
Donald W. Greenhalgh, 2200 block of Shoop Street, Racine, hit and run causing an injury.
Christina M. Holman
Christina M. Holman, 6400 block of 37th Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
Francisca L. Martinez
Francisca L. Martinez, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Keith M. Miller
Keith M. Miller, 28500 block of Arrow Road, Waterford, hit and run causing an injury.
Alejandro Roman
Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Nehemiah S. Agnew
Nehemiah S. Agnew, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan M. Arebalo
Juan M. Arebalo, 1200 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Lashonda L. Carter-Windmon
Lashonda L. Carter-Windmon, 4000 block of Marquette Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony L. Charles
Anthony L. Charles, 300 block of Chicago Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Sevon T. Curry
Sevon T. Curry, Milwaukee, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Donald H. Duddles
Donald H. Duddles, Waterford, pointing a firearm at or towards another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Melissa A. Holewinski
Melissa A. Holewinski, 3000 block of Drezel Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer.
Caleb B. Martinez
Caleb B. Martinez, 1700 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Erik E. Peterson
Erik E. Peterson, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert J. Stenseth
Robert J. Stenseth, 2600 block of Sumac Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin M. Trice
Devin M. Trice, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
David J. Wetherell
David J. Wetherell, Sullivan, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
