Alleged drug dealer reportedly beats victim with a bong, steals over $2,500 in cash and electronics

The victim stated Spiegelhoff accused him of owing money for THC vaping cartridges. Spiegelhoff then allegedly struck him in the head with a glass smoking bong causing injury. Two other suspects repeatedly kicked and punched him after this, with one of them the victim knew as "Gideon" and the other being a Black male wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, black gloves and a facemask.

An officer met with victim's friend who stated he, the victim and "Gideon" were hanging out in the basement. He indicated that "Gideon" stated his ride was there and went upstairs. He then let the two perpetrators in and all three came back downstairs and assaulted and robbed them. He stated one of the perpetrators had a sledge hammer and the third suspect had brandished a "switchblade knife" towards him. He stated he was not assaulted in the incident and that the third suspect took his iPhone 7 that's valued at around $300.