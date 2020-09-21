Alleged drug dealer reportedly beats victim with a bong, steals over $2,500 in cash and electronics

MOUNT PLEASANT — An alleged drug dealer reportedly beat a victim with a glass bong during an armed robbery, and allegedly stole multiple electronics and over $2,500 in cash.
Matthew N. Spiegelhoff, 18, of the 1800 block of North Summerset Drive in Mount Pleasant, is charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, a felony count of substantial battery and a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling in connection to the case.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:11 p.m. on Sept. 15, a Mount Pleasant officer was dispatched to the 700 block of South Emmertsen Road for a report of a burglary in progress. The officer was advised that the burglary was a home invasion and a victim had been hit over the head with glass and was bleeding from the head.
Upon arrival, the officer observed the victim being treated by South Shore Fire Department medics.
The victim stated he was hanging out with another person in the basement when he heard a noise coming from upstairs. He indicated that he thought the noise came from his brother, but then three people entered the basement and started attacking him. He said he was repeatedly kicked, punched and then hit in the back of the head with a piece of glass. He recognized one of the people as Spiegelhoff, who was an area drug dealer whom he purchased marijuana from before.
The victim stated Spiegelhoff accused him of owing money for THC vaping cartridges. Spiegelhoff then allegedly struck him in the head with a glass smoking bong causing injury. Two other suspects repeatedly kicked and punched him after this, with one of them the victim knew as "Gideon" and the other being a Black male wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, black gloves and a facemask.
An officer met with victim's friend who stated he, the victim and "Gideon" were hanging out in the basement. He indicated that "Gideon" stated his ride was there and went upstairs. He then let the two perpetrators in and all three came back downstairs and assaulted and robbed them. He stated one of the perpetrators had a sledge hammer and the third suspect had brandished a "switchblade knife" towards him. He stated he was not assaulted in the incident and that the third suspect took his iPhone 7 that's valued at around $300.
The following items were reported stolen from the residence:
- An Apple iPhone XS Max valued at about $1,000.
- An Apple iPad Pro valued at about $2,000.
- An Xbox One gaming system valued at about $400.
- $2,700 in cash.
The victim had to have four staples in his head to treat the laceration.
Spiegelhoff was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Matthew N Spiegelhoff
Matthew N Spiegelhoff, 1800 block of North Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, armed robbery, substantial battery, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Derrick D Carter
Derrick D Carter, 1500 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Samir A Hachemi
Samir A Hachemi, 6500 block of North Tichigan Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexander R Larrabee
Alexander R Larrabee, 2000 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenric A McGee
Kenric (aka D Sikes Thomas) A McGee, 1700 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Brian J Noie
Brian J Noie, 1900 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Craig A Skalitzky
Craig A Skalitzky, Reeseville, Wisconsin, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
Vincent Tyrone Cannon
Vincent Tyrone Cannon, 5300 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tasha M Jacobsen
Tasha M Jacobsen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Marquis D Lewis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marquis (aka Desmond Stone) D Lewis, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
Ricardo Mendoza Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ricardo Mendoza Jr., 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
David D Soto-Servantez
David D Soto-Servantez, 1200 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.