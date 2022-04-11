Alleged drug dealer charged in Racine overdose death

RACINE — An alleged drug dealer has been charged in a Jan. 27 overdose death in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
Daniel J. Henigan, 36, of the 1800 block of Franklin Street, was charged with felony counts of second degree reckless homicide, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics and possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 5-15 grams.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Jan. 27, officers were sent to the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a rescue call.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who had died from a suspected drug overdose. On a coffee table near him was a baggie containing cocaine and fentanyl. The Milwaukee County medical examiner determined that the cause of death was acute mixed ethanol and fentanyl toxicity.
An investigator conducted an investigation and found text messages between the man and Henigan. Henigan told the man he had something he might want and warned him to take it slow because it was super strong, raw heroin.
People are also reading…
On Thursday, Henigan was arrested; found on him was 8 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl. He admitted to providing the man with what he believed was heroin, and that he provided the drugs the last time he saw him alive.
Henigan was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 11, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christopher George Reitzenstein
Christopher George Reitzenstein, 100 block of South Summereset Drive, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Alberto Salgado
Alberto Salgado, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Erin Smith
Erin Smith, 3500 block of 48th Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Lozzell K. White
Lozzell K. White, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph M. Coloso III
Joseph M. Coloso III, 3400 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Orlando M. Meeks
Orlando M. Meeks, 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Jordan Lavell Parker
Jordan Lavell Parker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Christopher S. Castillo-Moreno
Christopher S. Castillo-Moreno, 4700 block of 20th Avenue, Kenosha, hit and run (great bodily harm), second degree reckless injury.
Kamarin B. Freitag
Kamarin B. Freitag, 8600 block of Westbrook Drive, Sturtevant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Daniel J. Henigan
Daniel J. Henigan, 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, second degree reckless homicide, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams).
Chedrick L. Johnson
Chedrick L. Johnson, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
George E. Kramer
George E. Kramer, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Elieser Ramos
Elieser Ramos, 3400 block of 16th Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.