Alleged drug dealer charged in Racine overdose death

RACINE — An alleged drug dealer has been charged in a Jan. 27 overdose death in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Daniel J. Henigan, 36, of the 1800 block of Franklin Street, was charged with felony counts of second degree reckless homicide, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics and possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 5-15 grams.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 27, officers were sent to the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a rescue call.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had died from a suspected drug overdose. On a coffee table near him was a baggie containing cocaine and fentanyl. The Milwaukee County medical examiner determined that the cause of death was acute mixed ethanol and fentanyl toxicity.

An investigator conducted an investigation and found text messages between the man and Henigan. Henigan told the man he had something he might want and warned him to take it slow because it was super strong, raw heroin.

On Thursday, Henigan was arrested; found on him was 8 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl. He admitted to providing the man with what he believed was heroin, and that he provided the drugs the last time he saw him alive.

Henigan was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

