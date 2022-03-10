Alleged drug dealer arrested after allegedly nearly causing crash during high-speed vehicular chase

RACINE — An alleged drug dealer with a warrant out for his arrest nearly collided with another vehicle during police chase, according to police, before being taken into custody.

Jalon S. Malone, 24, of the 1000 block of College Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine less than 40 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana between 200-1,000 grams, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and child is under 6 years of age, attempting to flee or elude an officer and second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of alter identity marks of manufacturer property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:22 p.m. on Tuesday, officers saw a car deviate from its lane of traffic without signaling and accelerating through the intersection in the middle of both lanes of traffic on Sixth Street.

A traffic stop was initiated and the car pulled over to the curb lane as if it was going to stop. But then it accelerated quickly, failed to stop at a stop sign and nearly collided with another vehicle, causing that vehicle to stop during a green light.

Eventually the fleeing vehicle parked on Wilson Street. The driver, police said, got out of the car and ran on the 1400 block of West Street, running through several properties before being caught by officers.

He was identified as Malone.

Police said they searched him and found a baggie containing three pills of Alprazolam in addition to $1,046 in cash.

Malone had an active warrant for an Oct. 15 report where police arrived to his apartment for a domestic abuse call and found:

97.2 grams of cocaine

611.6 grams of marijuana

$148,972 in cash, much of it in grocery bags or in bundles elsewhere

Multiple boxes of ammunition

A loaded semiautomatic magazine

A loaded semiautomatic firearm with the serial number scratched off

An empty gun case

Creatine muscle powder, which police noted is a common substance used to dilute cocaine

A safe

Malone was given $40,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

