Alleged Dirty P gang member charged in Friday shooting incident

RACINE — A Dirty P gang member has been charged in the Sept. 11 shooting incident in the area of 16th Street and Boyd Avenue.

Dontrell D. King, 23, of the 1000 block of Pearl Street, is charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon; felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of narcotic drugs; and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, the accuser reported to an officer that he abandoned his car at the intersection of 16th Street and Boyd Avenue after having been shot at by "P Boys" from the porch of a house. The house was determined to be at the 1500 block of Boyd Avenue and "P Boys" was determined to mean "Dirty P" gang members. The victim stated another person was with him when the shots were fired.

A Racine Police officer advised that the area around the 1500 block of Boyd Avenue was searched and no shell casings were located nor did it appear the victim's car was struck. He also reported that several calls were received about shots being fired in the area around 16th Street and Boyd Avenue.