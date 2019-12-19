Alleged dealer arrested during overdose investigation, more than 70g of heroin found in apartment
Racine

Alleged dealer arrested during overdose investigation, more than 70g of heroin found in apartment

RACINE — A 33-year-old Racine man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a drug overdose death investigation.

Early Wednesday morning, the Racine Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit reported executing a search warrant at an apartment on the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Inside the apartment, 70.8 grams of heroin and fentanyl, a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun, $706 in cash and drug packaging supplies were reportedly found, police said.

Also at the apartment, Raynard Hall, 33, was found “lying on the couch,” according to a criminal complaint. Hall reported that he lived there, police said.

He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possessing a firearm as a felon, all of which are felonies.

This is the first time Hall has been charged with a crime in Wisconsin, according to online court records, although he does have a prior conviction for manufacturing/delivering 30-500 grams of marijuana in Lake County, Illinois, according to police.

A cash bond of $25,000 was set during a court hearing Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26. He remained in custody as of Thursday at the County Jail.

No information was released regarding the deceased party.

