Alleged dealer arrested during overdose investigation, more than 70g of heroin found in apartment

RACINE — A 33-year-old Racine man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a drug overdose death investigation.

Early Wednesday morning, the Racine Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit reported executing a search warrant at an apartment on the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Inside the apartment, 70.8 grams of heroin and fentanyl, a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun, $706 in cash and drug packaging supplies were reportedly found, police said.

Also at the apartment, Raynard Hall, 33, was found “lying on the couch,” according to a criminal complaint. Hall reported that he lived there, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possessing a firearm as a felon, all of which are felonies.

This is the first time Hall has been charged with a crime in Wisconsin, according to online court records, although he does have a prior conviction for manufacturing/delivering 30-500 grams of marijuana in Lake County, Illinois, according to police.