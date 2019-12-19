Alleged dealer arrested during overdose investigation, more than 70g of heroin found in apartment

RACINE — A 33-year-old Racine man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a drug overdose death investigation.
Early Wednesday morning, the Racine Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit reported executing a search warrant at an apartment on the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
Inside the apartment, 70.8 grams of heroin and fentanyl, a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun, $706 in cash and drug packaging supplies were reportedly found, police said.
Also at the apartment, Raynard Hall, 33, was found “lying on the couch,” according to a criminal complaint. Hall reported that he lived there, police said.
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possessing a firearm as a felon, all of which are felonies.
This is the first time Hall has been charged with a crime in Wisconsin, according to online court records, although he does have a prior conviction for manufacturing/delivering 30-500 grams of marijuana in Lake County, Illinois, according to police.
A cash bond of $25,000 was set during a court hearing Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26. He remained in custody as of Thursday at the County Jail.
No information was released regarding the deceased party.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gabrielle R Finch
Gabrielle R Finch, 3700 block of Country Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Jamie O Gill
Jamie O Gill, 500 block of 10th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Letephia Y Hiler
Letephia Y Hiler, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, fail to cause child to attend school (5-year-old kindergarten), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Desmen H Pete
Desmen H Pete, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline R Robinson
Jacqueline R Robinson, Rochester, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of narcotic drugs, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Justin V Pierce
Justin V Pierce, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Marissa M Rangel
Marissa M Rangel, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Taurean L White
Taurean L White, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert N Franklin
Robert N Franklin, Chicago, Illinois, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Mark A Benson
Mark A Benson, 1000 block of Southeast Frontage Road, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Jason Cagle
Jason Cagle, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams).