"All you heard was gunshots" | Stepdaughter of man being buried Thursday recounts shooting

RACINE — “Somebody help me! Somebody help me!” a woman screams.

Moments before, a prayer during a funeral burial was being led. Seconds later, two women were shot and dozens more were on the ground, surrounding the coffin of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King as they feared for their lives, as recorded in a video shared on social media Thursday evening.

“Call an ambulance! Call 911!” others yelled after the first shots, but still before the second and subsequent bursts, which continued over a span of nearly 60 seconds.

Dozens of shots were apparently fired into a crowd of mourners burying King at Graceland Cemetery, just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

“As soon as the crowd got quiet, all you heard was gunshots,” Idoana Gordon, King’s stepdaughter, recalled Friday morning when she went to visit the grave and was interviewed by a Journal Times reporter.

“It was horrific. All I could do was hit the floor,” Gordon continued. “The kids who were out here were screaming and hollering about how they just want their dad, and how they hate Racine and don’t want to be here no more.” King was a father of four, three of whom attended the funeral.

Hours later, King’s coffin was lowered into the ground, with loved ones forced to stay about 100 feet away to watch rather than be up close due to the active investigation at the gravesite.

King, 37, died May 20. He was a suspect wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm, then fled police upon being pulled over before being shot and killed. Police have said Officer Zachary B. Brenner saw King with a gun and that King ignored Brenner’s orders to drop the gun before Brenner opened fire. The day of the shooting, Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson told reporters that King “took an action” that led to Brenner firing his gun, but it remains unclear what that action was.

Little other information has been released about the May 20 shooting as the state investigation continues. Family members and loved ones are growing restless and multiple protests have been held as they demand answers and the public release of body camera footage, which police and the state have said does exist but has not been publicly released.

‘Stupid’ shooting

In response to the people who opened fire on herself and others Thursday, Gordon said: “It’s stupid because, when Da’Shontay was here (alive), nobody did anything to him. So it’s stupid. It took y’all for the police to kill him for you to come through and shoot up his casket, to kill a dead man or innocent people? ... Why did they have to do this to us like this?

“We didn’t get to say our final goodbye. We had to watch them lower him from all the way over there, because this was an active crime scene.”

Gordon said King’s coffin was nicked twice by bullets.

Whoever fired at the mourners, Gordon said, were in multiple different vehicles shooting from Lathrop Avenue, approximately 550 feet away.

“Racine is getting out of hand. It’s ridiculous,” she said.

According to police, comparing 2022 to 2021, shots fired reports are up more than 40% in the City of Racine and non-fatal shootings are up 90%.

The 1 minute-24 second video of the shooting, shared on social media, does not show who is shooting and if anyone fired back.

Investigation

As of noon Friday, no one is in custody in relation to the shooting. Police said they believe “multiple firearms” were used in the shooting.

The Racine Police Department confirmed Thursday evening that two women were shot; Gordon confirmed that two were shot, not five as some other news outlets erroneously reported.

One of them, who is 19 years old, was treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital and released.

The other, who is 35, was taken via air ambulance to a Milwaukee area hospital. She underwent surgery; a family member told The Journal Times that an artery was hit.

According to a release from the Racine Police Department, issued at 11:58 a.m. Friday, “At the time of this report she (the 35-year-old) was awake and alert.”

Natasha Mullen, King’s sister, wrote on Facebook afterward “I (expletive) HATE ALL YALL WHY WE COULDNT BURY HIM IN PEACE ALL THESE BABIES OUT THERE TWO INNOCENT WOMEN SHOT ... FOR WHAT I HATE YALL.”

Later she wrote, “HOW DARE Y’ALL WHY WOULD Y’ALL TAKE AWAY OUR LAST GOODBYE Y’ALL SO WRONG FOR THIS.”

Share information Police are seeking video and statements from other witnesses of Thursday afternoon's shooting. Those with video evidence may contact email Lt. Chad Melby at chad.melby@cityofracine.org and/or Sgt. Justin Koepnick at justin.koepnick@cityofracine.org. To contact investigators to give a statement, you can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Gov. Tony Evers said “We’ve been monitoring the shooting earlier today in Racine and have been in contact with our local partners to offer support. As we await additional information, we are praying all involved survive and recover.

“Gun violence has to stop.”

