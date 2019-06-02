TOWN OF BURLINGTON — An early Sunday morning search for a 91-year-old dementia sufferer who had wandered away from her residence was ultimately successful, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At 1:50 a.m. deputies responded to Arbor View Communities in the Town of Burlington for a welfare check on a resident who had walked away from the building. After determining that the resident was not in the immediate area and being informed that she suffers from dementia, deputies began to canvas the area.
Included in the search were: squads, deputies on foot, a K-9 unit and a drone. A message was sent out to local area residents using the Code Red calling system, and a Silver Alert was activated. EMS, fire units and other law enforcement drones responded to assist with the search.
At approximately 6:20 a.m. the woman was found safe walking along a local roadway. She was transported to Memorial Hospital of Burlington for medical evaluation before being transported back to her residence.
