All occupants reportedly evacuated in Hamilton Street structure fire

RACINE — The Racine Fire and Police departments responded to a residence on the city’s north side late Sunday afternoon after a report of a structure fire, according to scanner reports.

The call came in at about 4:25 p.m. that a fire had reportedly broken out in a residence in the 900 block of Hamilton Street. Callers indicated that all of the residence’s occupants had evacuated and that flames could be seen.

At 5:30 p.m., Racine Fire confirmed that no one was injured or transported due to the fire.

Fire officials also said that a fire investigator had been called to the scene and the case of the fire remained under investigation.

Multiple Racine Fire Department trucks and Racine Police squads responded to the scene, as members of the neighborhood watched fire crews work to extinguish the fire.